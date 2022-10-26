Yellowstone Character Costumes for Halloween: Last Minute, DIY Costumes for Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, and More

Looking to piece together a great Yellowstone costume ahead of Halloween? Outsider’s got you covered with these quick, budget-friendly options alongside full breakdowns of each character’s look to aid in your shopping.

There’s no show on television more iconic than Yellowstone as Halloween rolls in this year. And what better way to celebrate the costume-clad holiday than as your favorite Montana badass? Whether you’re looking to put together a Beth, John, Rip, Kayce, or other look, we’ve got what you need right here.

‘Yellowstone’ Costumes in Time for Halloween

If there’s a single look Yellowstone has elevated to iconic status, it’s Rip Wheeler‘s. If you see someone rocking brown-tinted aviators, a dark cowboy hat and a black workman’s jacket, you immediately think Dutton enforcer. Which is exactly why we’re starting with Cole Hauser’s breakout character first.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

And don’t worry, we’re only listing the quick, budget-friendly options here to get your Yellowstone costume ready in time for Halloween.

Quick Rip Wheeler Costume List & Options

For the authentic pieces featured in the show, see our Rip Wheeler: Best Buys and Budget Finds for ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing next.

Up Next: Quick Beth Dutton Costumes

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Beth’s rocked several iconic looks over the last four seasons. She usually favors high-end designers, dressing in sultry business clothes when she’s not going for comfort on the ranch, and cocktail dresses everywhere in-between. Whether you want to slay in the board room or the barn, we’ve got all of Beth’s top picks right here:

And if you can find a spotted fur jacket anywhere, grab it. There’s a whole lot more to Beth’s wardrobe, however. To tackle more specific looks alongside visual references, see our ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Where to Buy the Best of Beth Dutton’s Western Wear next.

Quick ‘Yellowstone’ Patriarch Costumes: The John Dutton Look

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

John Dutton has become so iconic that adding a workwear vest and dark cowboy hat to fitted jeans and cowboys boots will do the trick. But our more tailored options above will definitely let people know who you are. And if you want to add that Yellowstone insignia to your outfit in a hurry, grab Yellowstone merch from Spirit Halloween.

For more in-depth John Dutton costuming, see our ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Where to Buy The Best of John Dutton’s Western Wear next.

Quick Kayce Dutton Costumes

For Kayce Dutton, you’ll need a dark cowboy hat and a trusty pair of fitted jeans & cowboy boots. But the most important element will absolutely be his tan waxed canvas jacket. Any similar jacket of tan make will do, so here’s a few quick options:

For a more thorough breakdown, see our ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Where to Buy Kayce Dutton’s Iconic Hat and Other Wear next.

Tate Dutton ‘Yellowstone’ Costumes

Photo credit: Paramount Press Gallery and Brecken Merrill, Outsider

Snagging that perfect Tate Dutton look is as easy as visiting the Outsider Shop. Actor Brecken Merrill was recently spotted on the Yellowstone set sporting the Outsider Shop Shirt in Navy. He’s got it nailed, too, pairing his with a classic white tee and a trusty pair of jeans. As with any Outsider Shop Shirt, the left patch is custom-branded for Brecken. Snag one for yourself, and it’ll come custom-labeled with your name, too – or however you wish to label it!

Outsider’s Shop Shirt also comes in Black if you’re feeling a bit more Rip Wheeler. But we’re showcasing Tate Dutton’s Yellowstone looks now, so let’s hit the essentials first:

Pairing either of these hats with a tan trucker jacket will solidify Tate’s look. The Yellowstone youngster’s costumes are are made up of timeless ranch-ready pieces, so stick to Western wear and you’re golden. These items will also help:

And that’s it for the most iconic Yellowstone costumes! Happy Halloween, Outsiders! If you dress up as your favorite Yellowstone character, be sure to tag us with #WeAreOutsider on social.