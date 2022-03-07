‘Yellowstone’ Cinematographer Makes History: Here’s How

Well, Neo-Western fans, this “Yellowstone” cinematographer just made history! On Monday, The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame announced the honoring of a cinematographer for her trailblazing work. In 2021, she won the coveted Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Now, Christina Voros gives fans another reason to celebrate women’s history.

Voros grew up on the East Coast, and later married a cowboy from West Texas. The couple now lives there, but are planning to move to Fort Worth. She grew up wanting to be an actress. However, she discovered her love for cinematography by shooting her own documentary. She found her calling by telling stories about the West. All of that led to her history-making talent on “Yellowstone” and “1883.”

The cinematographer worked her way up on the “Yellowstone” set by starting out as a camera operator. By Season 2, she became the director of photography, a role she also reprised for Season 4. Voros even directed four episodes of the hit Paramount Network per Cowboys & Indians.

NBCDFW acknowledges that Voros is “Yellowstone’s” only female director and director of photography.

‘Yellowstone’ Cinematographer Works on Project Centering Around Young Female Cowgirls

The proud “Yellowstone” cinematographer first became aware of the museum in 2017. At the time, she was doing research for the film “A Year in the Life.” She did so by following young cowgirls committed to ranching. Although the project was put on pause, she is now making her way to return to the project. In fact, it’s likely to center around the lives of the girls from five years ago to where they are now.

“We are accustomed to seeing women in front of the camera instead of behind. So we are particularly pleased to honor Voros,” said the Museum’s associate executive director Dr. Diana Vela in a news release. “She is a role model for other young women who have a desire to create behind the lens and become part of the larger conversation around diversity and inclusion in media.”

Not only is Voros excited to get back to work on her 5-year-old project, but she’s also honored to take home an award like this. In fact, winning this award bypasses winning an Oscar for the “Yellowstone” cinematographer.

“It’s the greatest honor I could imagine,” Voros said. “Winning an Oscar would mean less than this. The women who are part of this organization are such heroes to me and trailblazers. It’s very easy to take for granted that I’m a director and a cinematographer and producer and a woman. It would have been unheard of for there to be so many of us in this field as recently as a decade ago. I think it’s changing but it’s not changing fast enough.”