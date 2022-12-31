‘Yellowstone’ Claims Top Two Most-Watched Primetime Telecasts of 2022

Aside from sports and award shows, Taylor Sheridan‘s hit drama Yellowstone ranks as one of the most popular telecasts of 2022. Though football, unsurprisingly, reigned supreme overall, Yellowstone takes the cake among most popular scripted telecasts for 2022. This year, the hit neo-Western filled the slots for most-watched and second-most-watched telecasted episodes of the year.

Variety reports that when Yellowstone aired its season four finale on January 2nd, 2022, the episode, entitled, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” averaged 13.1 million viewers. That particular episode has gone on to be the most-watched scripted telecasted episode of 2022. Coming directly behind it is another thrilling episode of Yellowstone, season five’s long-awaited premiere.

The premiere, entitled, “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” premiered on Sunday, November 13th. The season five episode fell behind season four’s finale by just about one million viewers.

The news outlet further reports that a total of six Yellowstone episodes landed on the year-end telecast ranker. Other popular shows that also made their way onto the list include CBS’s NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and FBI, as well as NBC’s firefighter drama, Chicago Fire.

Yellowstone and series star Kelly Reilly, known for her beloved role as Beth Dutton, also saw recognition at the People’s Choice Awards this year. Reilly was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and the show itself was up for Best Drama Series.

Is Piper Perabo Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

After a short break during the holidays, Yellowstone returns Sunday night to premiere the eighth episode of season five. However, during the short break, series star Piper Perabo, known for her role as animal rights activist Summer Higgins, spoke out about what we can expect heading into the latter half of the season. And based on what she has to say, we’re not sure how much of a role Perabo has left.

“There’s a lot coming,” the Yellowstone star said about the season’s second part. “Things are on the move. I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens.”

During the recent interview, she added, “I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back.”

Truthfully, given Yellowstone fans’ reactions to Piper Perabo’s character this season especially, we’re not sure it would be a bad thing if Taylor Sheridan wrote her off. Several weeks ago, Yellowstone‘s Instagram page shared a clip from a highly contested scene between John Dutton and Summer from this season’s third episode. Though we won’t go into details here, be sure to read all about it.

Yellowstone fans, fed up with the character, slammed her in the comments.

One person wrote, “How significant is this role? It seems like a waste of screentime.”

A second Instagram user begged, “Please get rid of this character.”

Some even demanded Summer be taken to Yellowstone‘s infamous “train station.”