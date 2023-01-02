‘Yellowstone’: Clara Brewer Actress Lilli Kay Explains How Show’s First Lesbian Kiss Came To Be

While sharing some details about her time on the Yellowstone set, Clara Brewer actress Lilli Kay revealed how the show’s first lesbian kiss came to be.

As she spoke to Deadline in a recent interview, Yellowstone actress Lilli Kay discussed the big kissing scene. “We were in our COVID protocol. It was written that Clara is making out with someone in the background behind John and Summer. And we were trying to figure out who was easy and comfortable [to cast] who was also in the testing cycle.”

Lilli Kay then praised fellow Yellowstone castmate Juli Kocemba. “[Kocemba] was there with me in Montana so they said, ‘Oh, let’s just have you guys make out in the background.’ My partner’s non-binary, [they] were like, ‘Well, it’s a gender-fluid makeout in the background.’ We thought nobody’s gonna make a big deal about it. And then a lot of people made a very big deal about it.”

Lilli Kay admitted that she didn’t expect anyone to notice the Yellowstone lesbian kissing scene. “And then people were like, lesbians on the range! It was very, very funny,” she declared. “But it was a gun little evening. We got to listen to some really good music and hang out and quietly make out in the background. Lesbians on the ranch!”

In regards to who made the ultimate call to have Kocemba in the Yellowstone scene with her, Lilli Kay added, “I’m not really sure. My father was the director. He was really wonderful and great. It was also the most awkward day for him at work, directing his wife kissing Kevin Costner and his daughter making out with her partner.”

Lilli Kay Talks About Her Experience With Cattle on the ‘Yellowstone’ Set

Along with discussing her time on the Yellowstone set, Lilli Kay spoke about being out and about moving cattle and riding one.

“We got really lucky,” Lilli Kay said about the Yellowstone scene. “It was beautiful out and we were using a field that’s behind the ranch. So we were coming down with these cows and trying to push them up, but then every time we’d have to move them back down as soon as they’d call cut. It was basically double your shooting time.”

However, Lilli Kay said the experience was fun because everybody on the Yellowstone crew knows what they’re doing. “As actors we very seldom have skills that are helpful to other departments. It’s nice to be able to help the wranglers and get these cows moving. Everybody’s getting their hands dirty.”

Lilli Kay then added that she loves the cows and thinks they’re cute. “ Some of them were really chill, but they’re not super socialized because they’re out in these big open spaces, which is how cows should live all day. But it made me sad ’cause I wanted to snuggle them. We had the little calves for the branding scenes. There was one that I wanted to take home.”