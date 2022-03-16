‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Where to Buy Kayce Dutton’s Iconic Hat and Other Wear

Gotta Have That Hat: Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton sports some of the best casual Western attire Yellowstone has to offer, and we’ve got it all for you right here at Outsider.
Much like his father, John Dutton, Kayce has become an American inspiration. Unlike Kevin Costner’s kingpin-esque patriarch, however, the NAVY SEAL veteran and livestock officer chooses far more casual Western attire. Although an exceptional man in his own right, Kayce sees himself as an everyman. An Outsider. Which is exactly why so many of us are looking to nab his hats, jackets, and look altogether.
As such, we’ve gathered the authentic items – from shirts to cowboy hats and baseball caps- Kayce Dutton wears on Yellowstone for fellow fans. Let’s get to it!
$$$$ Authentic Look: Kayce Dutton Hat, Jacket & More
- Cowboy Hat: Greeley hat Works ‘Yellowstone’ Kayce Dutton Official Cowboy Hat, ($569, Made To Order)
- Canvas Jacket: FREENOTE CLOTH RIDERS JACKET WAXED CANVAS- RUST ($400), by Franklin & Poe
- Ranch Shirt: Wrangler Men’s Cowboy Cut Western Long Sleeve Snap Work Shirt Firm Finish ($35), by Wrangler
$ Budget Friendly Kayce Dutton Cowboy Hat, Jacket, Shirt
- Cowboy Hat: Cavender’s Cowboy Collection 3X Brown Premium Wool Cowboy Hat ($69), by Cavender’s
- Leather Jacket: Kayce Dutton ‘Yellowstone’ Tan Genuine Leather Jacket ($129), at genuineleatherjackets.com
- Ranch Shirt: Wrangler Men’s Cowboy Cut Western Long Sleeve Snap Work Shirt Firm Finish ($35), by Wrangler
The budget-friendly items above are all highly-rated options. Texas-based Cavender’s, for example, has been making great cowboy hats and Western apparel since 1965.
But if you’re wanting to move past Kayce’s iconic Yellowstone look, we’ve got plenty more to offer below.
The Iconic Brown Cowboy Hat of Kayce Dutton
When it comes to the iconic cowboy hats of Yellowstone, only one company holds authentic builds: Greeley Hat Works.
Whether you’re looking for Kayce’s cowboy hat, John Dutton’s, Rip’s, or Beth’s, they were all crafted specifically for the actors by Greeley.
“Greeley Hat Works created the hat for Luke Grimes on the hit television series Yellowstone,” the brand proudly states. “This hat is a perfect replica for all Kayce fans to wear.”
Each Kayce Dutton cowboy hat is made to order and will ship in 22-24 weeks. If you’re looking for a far more budget-friendly – but just as sharp – option, Outsider recommends the fine folks at Cavender’s down in Texas:
But as Yellowstone fans know, Kayce wears far more hats than his iconic cowboy hat.
Kayce’s Casual Baseball Caps
Throughout the seasons, Kayce can be seen sporting a plain camo ballcap (below), as well as a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch logo trucker hat.
Thankfully, all of his hats are readily available on Amazon, and you can grab each below:
- Camo Ballcap: MG Men’s Unstructured Ripstop Camouflage Adjustable Ballcaps, ($14.99)
- Dutton Ranch Trucker Hat: Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Mesh Trucker Hat, ($21.99)
- Dutton Ranch Worn Ballcap: Yellowstone Unisex Worn Mesh Black Cap, ($14.99)
A few of Outsider’s official hats have a stellar Kayce Dutton feel to them, too. Particularly:
And that’s it, Yellowstone fans! For far more looks from cable’s #1 show, check out our John and Beth Dutton clothing breakdowns next:
Yellowstone will return for Season 5 in late 2022 only on Paramount Network.