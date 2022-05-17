‘Yellowstone’: Colby Actor Denim Richards ‘Back in the Saddle’ for Season 5 in New Dutton Ranch Pic

No one is more excited for Season 5 of Yellowstone than the actor behind bunkhouse member Colby, Denim Richards. The cast member has been counting the days until the new season officially drops – however many that may be – and is cherishing all the moments spent on set creating the scenes.

On Instagram, Richards shared a photo of himself on horseback with a view of the Dutton ranch from within a corral.

“Back in the saddle. Literally,” Richards wrote in the caption.

This wasn’t the only snapshot we got of the Yellowstone set from the actor behind Colby.

Recently, Richards shared another behind-the-scenes photo with some of the other Yellowstone cast members, likely while they were filming scenes for Season 5. While on horseback, Denim Richards posed with Josh Lucas, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes. In a second photo, Hassie Harrison and Ian Bohen smiled from their own saddles.

“I know them from somewhere,” Richards joked in the caption.

Then there’s this gem that David Oyelowo took of the gang. This shot included both cast and crew as they worked hard to make the magic that will be Yellowstone Season 5. As the stars mounted their horses, crew members gathered close to make sure everyone looked their best for the cameras. In the crowd were many friendly faces, including Richards, Grimes, Bohen and Harrison, as well as Jen Landon and Mo Brings Plenty, too.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Hyped up for Season Five

Likewise, Yellowstone fans are just as ecstatic as Richards for Season 5. In the comments of his most recent post, watchers shared their enthusiasm for the show’s return as well as Richards’ work on the series.

“Love it! Can’t wait to see Colby, Teeter and the boys in Season 5,” one fan wrote.

Another gushed, “You have no idea how much I needed this post! YES!!!! It’s happening!!!!”

“Yayyyy love love love these shots knowing the best show is coming back with the best cast out!!!” a third added. “Can’t wait to see what happens with you n tetter @denimrichards.”

“Absolutely love this show. I hope your part grows. We need more diversity!” another fan said.

Of course, we’re all crossing our fingers hoping that things will work out for Colby and Teeter. The unlikely pair have seen their fair share of obstacles in the past and have built a better bond because of it. As we know, though, there isn’t an episode of Yellowstone that goes by without some sort of drama or violence in store.