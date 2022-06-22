‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Breaks Down the Appeal of Rip & Beth to Americans

On “Yellowstone,” Beth and Rip are a definite power couple, always have been, always will be. They have a love that everyone strives for, somehow, even with Beth’s off-the-wall attitude and Rip’s silent-but-deadly routine. Strip that all away, and they’re simply two lovebirds. Maybe that’s why their relationship appeals to so many people? In conversation with the Hollywood Reporter and the rest of the main cast, Cole Hauser approached that question directly, breaking down why Beth and Rip have such a nationwide appeal. He also touched on all the love for his character specifically.

When asked why people are still rooting for Beth and Rip to find love and stay in love, despite all the crazy and occasionally illegal things they do, Hauser replied, “I feel like, the reason why at least they’ve fallen in love with us and Taylor [Sheridan’s] writing of us, Beth and Rip, is that they’re not perfect. And nothing in reality is perfect.”

He continued, “You can make these romantic stories of love at first sight and then the sun sets and all these gorgeous things. But the reality is that I feel like the audiences, especially here in America, they look at these two and they go ‘you know what? There’s something I can relate to.’ It might not be everything, but there’s little pieces that they take. And I think Taylor found that heartbeat. And then he saw that Kelly and I enjoy playing that, and that we take risks together. That we want to push the envelope, and that we love that. That’s what we’re here for.”

Hauser commented also on the origin of Rip and Beth’s relatability. “So, I think it starts with Taylor, obviously,” he said. “It goes into our hearts and it comes out of our mouths. We’ve just been really fortunate that way.”

Kelly Reilly on Beth’s Heartbreaking Scene With Carter on ‘Yellowstone,’ and How That Relates to Life

Earlier in the week, Kelly Reilly spoke about her “Yellowstone” character in conversation with TV Line, discussing that scene between Beth and Carter. She claimed “America came after me for that!” but continued, “I was like, ‘That’s the character, not me!’ But I get it. I wish she would [let herself be a mother to him], too.”

Carter essentially wants Beth to be his mom, and voiced this thought by greeting her as “mama.” Beth leaned into it subconsciously but backtracked at the last minute. The damage was done, though. Reilly spoke about this moment, and what Beth could have been thinking about at the time, what she was trying to accomplish.

“But think about it,” she said, “If she’s telling this kid that she’s just met, ‘Yeah, I’ll be your mom,’ that’s not truthful to him. She goes, ‘You had a mom. She died. I can’t replace that. But I’ll be your friend.’ I think there’s something honorable about that.”

It’s a relatable moment, even if Beth could have done it literally any other way. But, having Beth be warm and loving wouldn’t be true to her character, as unfortunate as that is. What it comes down to, is the sentiment is relatable, even if the reaction isn’t.