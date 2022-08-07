‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Captures Priceless Pic of Pup Cota Swimming Under Gorgeous Montana Sunset

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser took a moment with his dog Cota to take in a gorgeous Montana sunset while on the set of season 5. The big black lab looked right at home in the water while the sun created a beautiful halo over the mountains. There’s really nothing like a Montana sunset, and the cast of “Yellowstone” has been sharing those masterpieces with fans all through season 5 filming.

“Cota having an evening dip in #montana. A bit of peace and serenity,” Hauser wrote in his caption. The photos and videos from the cast have been keeping us all sane through this tough time waiting for season 5. Sharing behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks from location keeps us somewhat connected to what’s going on. We get to see what the stars are doing during their downtime and also on set, which is super fun for fans. We love these special looks behind the curtain and hope the cast keeps them coming.

Some of the Best Sneak Peeks From the Cast So Far

As for the best behind-the-scenes looks, I think Wendy Moniz should start out the list with her series of photos on Instagram. She posted photos of the Dutton Ranch set under a clear blue sky, as well as the campgrounds the family and ranch hands sometimes escape to. She featured another photo of the horse corrals looking green and verdant, as well as some beautiful rolling hills. In her caption, she mentioned how grateful she is to be working on “Yellowstone” and mentioned the hard-working crew.

“It is a gift to work doing something I love,” she wrote. “and specifically working on this show. It’s a gift to be in and around this nature, it’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard working crew. It is a privilege to be a part of this killer storytelling. This is a gratitude post…please enjoy the view.”

Additionally, Cole Hauser has been posting amazing sneak peeks as well. He posted a photo from Big Hole Country, a valley surrounded by mountain ranges in Montana, where the cast was herding some cattle. He posted views from atop his horse of the gorgeous hills, mountains, and sky. We will never tire of the Montana landscape, that’s for sure.

Hauser also posted a snapshot of his “office” for season 5, which was more of a wilderness oasis than an office. The photo featured a babbling stream surrounded by trees and just a hint of a mountain in the background.

Actors Continue to Show Gratitude for ‘Yellowstone’ Opportunities

The common theme in all these social media posts is that the stars of “Yellowstone” are always extremely grateful for the opportunities the show has given them. Finn Little, who plays Carter, always tags his posts with the hashtag “#grateful.” The cast is dedicated to their work and definitely recognizes that they’ve been given opportunities on the show that a lot of actors never get. It’s nice to see them being so humble while also sharing the Montana splendor.