‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Celebrates Son Colt’s 14th Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Cole Hauser celebrated his son Colt’s 14th birthday today with a sweet note on Instagram. He accompanied the caption with a photo of his son opening a birthday card, and it’s safe to say there’s no questioning who Colt’s dad is; he looks exactly like Cole Hauser, like, a scary amount.

Hauser is an endlessly proud father, and he let the world know it on social media. “Happy 14th bday son! Thank you [Cynthia Hauser] for giving birth on this day to such a amazing soul,” he wrote, thanking his wife. “Keep being you @colthauser_ You are rare breed these days #prouddad.”

Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Hauser have been married since 2006, and have three children together. Their oldest is Ryland Hauser at 17. Then Colt, who just turned 14, and their youngest is daughter Steely Rose, who is 9. Recently, Hauser posted that his wife had joined him in Montana, where he’s currently shooting “Yellowstone” season 5. Kelly Reilly, who plays Hauser’s on-screen wife, commented on the post, “Can’t wait to see you gorgeous,” referring to Cynthia Hauser.

Outside of being Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia Hauser has her own interests and pursuits; she is a former actress, most notably starring in “Sweet Valley High” alongside her twin sister Brittany. But, after retiring from acting, she took up photography, and now runs her own studio, Five Arrows Photography. She also runs a lifestyle blog with her sister called Sweet Collection XO.

Cole Hauser Gears Up For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Prepares to Be Grand Marshal On July 4th

Currently, Cole Hauser is in Montana with the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast–which now includes newcomer Lainey Wilson–filming season 5. Kelly Reilly has revealed that Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton are living in “marital bliss” at the beginning of the season. If you recall, they got married in a harried, slap-dash ceremony at the end of season 4. Now, we’re opening on married life for Rip and Beth, and hopefully the peaceful times last a while for them.

In addition to preparing for “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is also going to be Grand Marshal of Wyoming’s Cody Stampede Parade on July 4th. Committee president Mac Frost made the announcement on April 18th; he cited that Hauser would be “carried down Sheridan Avenue in the Cody Stampede Parade on July 4.” Fitting that the parade is hosting Cole Hauser down Sheridan Avenue, isn’t it? “Yellowstone”? Taylor Sheridan? You know what, never mind.

Subsequently, this will be the 103rd Cody Stampede in the city of Cody, Wyoming. The theme for this year’s parade is “Yellowstone – 150 Years of Wild and Wonder,” in honor of Yellowstone National Park’s 150th birthday. The stampede and rodeo is a way to celebrate town founder Buffalo Bill Cody after his death in 1917, and also to celebrate the city of Cody as the gateway to Yellowstone.