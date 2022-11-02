‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Details ‘Playfulness’ That Keeps Fans Falling in Love with Rip & Beth

Fans of the hit Paramount + series Yellowstone know well that the popular modern-western drama series is predominantly a “boy’s club.” The premise of the show centers around the Dutton Ranch and the events surrounding the Dutton family. And the efforts of the ranch’s owner, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton to preserve his land and maintain the ranch life at Yellowstone.

Maintaining the ranch is a wheelhouse full of ranch hands, most of whom fit neatly into this “boys club” environment. And, of course, the entire ranch is maintained by Yellowstone’s longtime foreman the enigmatic Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

However, John Dutton’s only daughter, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton has proven time and time again that she will be unapologetically fierce. This is why fans have long loved the dynamic between Rip and Beth, who are starting season five as newlyweds. The unquestionable bond between Rip and Beth is sealed by their individual propensity for intense reactions. But, there’s also a sort of playfulness between the two that keeps the romance between the two fresh for many viewers.

Cole Hauser Discusses The Playfulness Between Yellowstone’s Rip And Beth That Keeps Fans Coming Back

Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton finds a deep love in Rip Wheeler. Each one of these fan-favorite characters has a fierce dedication to John Dutton and his ranch, Sometimes to the point of criminality, even. However, the two find a sort of kindred spirit in each other. Something that Hauser describes as a “childish playfulness.”

“They’ve known each other for so long,” Cole Hauser says of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

“There’s this kind of almost childish playfulness between the two of them,” the Yellowstone star adds. This connection, Hauser says, is one the fans “just fall in love with.”

Of course, if Yellowstone’s history has taught us anything, it’s that even wedded bliss isn’t going to keep Beth and Rip’s romance safe. We never really do know when their rose-colored glasses will shatter onto the ground after an unexpected shooting, stabbing…kidnapping…or even a bomb!

They May Be Newlyweds, But Kelly Reilly Says Marriage Won’t Change The Fan-Favorite Couple

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will be starting the fifth season of the popular Paramount + series as newlyweds. However, this status change isn’t going to change the dynamic between the Yellowstone couple Kelly Reilly says. In fact, the relationship between Beth and Rip seems to be the only calming force in either of their lives.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Reilly says during a recent discussion with EW.

“Marriage does not change her,” the Yellowstone star explains.

“I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length,” Reilly adds.