‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Drops Some Saturday Wisdom

Earlier today, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser shared some solid Saturday wisdom with the fans who follow him on Instagram.

Usually, Cole Hauser uses his Instagram to share family photos or “Yellowstone” promos. But every once in a while, he sees a quote or message that really speaks to him. In those cases, the actor shares these thoughts with his fans to spread some wise teachings.

Today’s message revolves around friendship. And specifically, how some friends are worth letting go of while others are worth keeping.

“Being honest may not get you a lot of friends,” the quote in the post begins. “But it’ll always get you the right ones.”

In today’s times, sometimes people feel inclined to stay quiet rather than speak up around different people. But Hauser encourages people to speak their minds, even if it means losing some connections. Because really, if you can’t be yourself around someone, then they’re not someone you likely want in your life.

“Words to live by… hope y’all out there have a great weekend!” Cole Hauser captioned his post.

As I said, this isn’t the first Saturday wisdom that “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has dropped. In the past, he’s also posted quotes such as, “No matter how big your house is, how recent your car is, or how big your bank account is, the grave is still going to be the same size. Stay humble!” A good if slightly morbid reminder that we all have the same fate ahead of us, no matter who we are.

Then there’s this one about relationships. “A man once asked his father, ‘Father, how will I ever find the right woman?’ His father replied, ‘Forget finding the right woman. Focus on being the right man.'” Hauser’s certainly followed that philosophy.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Celebrates Mom’s Birthday in Sweet Post

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted the sweetest tribute to his mother, Cass Warner, in an Instagram post earlier this month. Cass happens to be the granddaughter of Harry Warner himself, co-founder of Warner Bros. She’s also made a career for herself as a producer in the entertainment industry.

But in this birthday picture, Cass is all mom. We see her and a super young Cole Hauser playing with some toy farm animals. If you swipe, you can also see a photo of the two in the present day. In both photos, you can truly see the love between mother and son.

“Happy birthday momma! I love you more than words. To another year with you and I enjoy life together,” Cole Hauser captioned his post on March 8.