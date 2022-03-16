‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Family Catch a Miami Heat Game

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his family love spending quality time together, and this week the fam hung out at a Miami Heat game.

From the looks of the pictures posted by Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, it looks like everyone in the family are pretty big fans. Two of Hauser’s kids wore Miami Heat jerseys, and they took the picture on the court.

From left to right, we see Hauser’s oldest son Ryland Hauser, who’s 17. Then on his right, we see Cole Hauser himself, who looks super short next to his oldest son. On Cole’s other side is their middle child, Colt, who’s 13. Standing by him is eight-year-old Steely Rose, and finally their mom, Cynthia.

“Family time…” Cole Hauser’s wife captioned the post. She also included a bunch of basketball emojis.

If you want to see more pics of Cole Hauser and his family, make sure you check out Cynthia’s Instagram Stories. We see one of just the three kids on the court. Then a photo of Cynthia and Steely Rose. And finally the sweetest photo of Cole and Cynthia. Talk about couple goals.

How Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Make the Best Family on ‘Yellowstone’

Speaking of couple goals, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly create an insane amount of chemistry on screen. We know that Cole is 100% dedicated to his wife in real life, Cynthia. But on the show, it seems like he only has eyes for Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton.

This past season, Beth and Rip Wheeler finally tied the knot in a beautiful but small ceremony. We’ve watched their relationship progress a ton over the last four seasons, and this felt like a happy ending they deserved.

The official “Yellowstone” Instagram account also wanted to celebrate the newlyweds. The account posted a gorgeous black and white photo of Rip and Beth earlier this week, to the delight of fans.

They kept the caption simple. “Mr. and Mrs.,” it reads.

And “Yellowstone” fans absolutely loved it. “Finally we can call them Mr and Mrs. about time, this couple is the best in tv show history,” one person commented on the post.

Another fan said, “Yes 🙌 the King and Queen of Yellowstone!” Ain’t that the truth.

“Power couple!!!! Love them!” a different fan chimed in. Beth and Rip also got a lot of love over on Twitter.

“The two of them together have superb chemistry, shows their ability to play their characters. My two favorite actors on TV,” one fan posted.

Someone else posted a sweet screenshot of Beth and Rip on their wedding day. “The Wheelers,” they captioned it.

A lot of fans also expressed how they can’t wait for Season 5 now. If it means more Beth and Rip content, then we’re 100% here for it (of course, we’d be here for it either way).