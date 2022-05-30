‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser, Forrie J. Smith and More Are ‘Back in Action’ in Season 5 Set Pic

Shooting for Yellowstone Season 5 is well underway, and this behind-the-scenes shot of Cole Hauser and the Bunkhouse Boys is a definite highlight.

As Ian Bohen captions on his official Instagram, “The #BunkhouseBoys are back in action.”

“And ooooohh does it feel good,” adds Denim Richards in the comments. In the fantastic shot, Richards and Bohen strike a pose with Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith. Together, America’s favorite quartet raise the hype significantly for Yellowstone Season 5:

The actors are, of course, the men behind Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), Colby (Denim Richards), and Ryan (Ian Bohen). But Yellowstone fans will note, however, there’s one fellow who’s curiously absent from this group shot.

Where is Jimmy in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

For the first 3 seasons, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) was at the center of anything and everything Bunkhouse. Come Season 4, however, the criminal-turned-cowboy would be shipped off to Texas to, in a few words, become a man.

As frustrating as Jimmy’s actions can be, Jefferson White has imbued the character with endless heart. He quickly became a central focus of Yellowstone as a result, but his role in Season 5 remains a mystery because of that Season 4 journey.

Will Jimmy be around the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch for Season 5? Or will he become the central focus of Texas-based spinoff 6666 instead?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press, Yellowstone Season 4)

By the time the Season 4 finale rolled around, Jimmy was back in Montana. Back home. He was able to patch things up with the boss man, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and even introduce his new love, Emily (Kathryn Kelly) to the Bunkhouse Boys. Not without her getting in a fistfight with his old flame, Mia (Eden Brolin), however.

But the question remains: Was this all a way to bring Jimmy back to the heart of Yellowstone? Or is he to lead 6666 down in Texas?

Evidence points to the latter, as Jimmy sports his 6666 Carhartt jacket during the Season 4 finale. Moreover, he no longer owes bossman Dutton anything, as John tells the young man himself. Jimmy and Emily ride off together, and the Bunkhouse Boys are likely down one key member for Yellowstone Season 5 as a result.

How Will ‘6666’ Tie Into ‘Yellowstone’?

Thankfully, Yellowstone‘s only linear spinoff, 6666, now has an official synopsis, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the show:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.” Paramount Network

There’s still no mention of Jimmy, however, despite Jefferson White long being toted as the connection between 6666 and the flagship series.

Co-star Ryan Bingham is also believed to be transitioning to the spinoff, but there’s no confirmation from the studio there, either. Chances are we’ll have a better understanding come Yellowstone Season 5 come November 15, 2022.