‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Goes Full Cowboy With Lloyd Actor Forrie J. Smith in Amazing BTS Montana Snap

Season 5 of Yellowstone is under production and that means we are going to get more awesome photos of stars like Cole Hauser. His latest snap features Forrie J. Smith. Not only is Smith great on screen as Lloyd, he’s a real deal cowboy, Through and through, Forrie doesn’t mess around when it comes to horses and cattle. Rip and Lloyd seem saddled up and ready to go!

Hauser has been giving some sneak peeks and things like that here and there. However, this is one of the coolest photos. Just two cowboys heading down the road in lonesome Montana. Check it out below and see for yourself.

“Cruisin’ the highways on Montana @forriejsmithcowboy look out,” the caption says.

Now, Rip always looks so serious. But, Lloyd doesn’t have to be stone-faced all the time. So, you can see a little bit of a dichotomy. Almost like the two characters are two sides of the same coin. Different, but very much the same. The dark and brooding Wheeler. And the more mature Lloyd, taking in every good moment he can until he can’t no more, all with a smile on his face.

Of course, Lloyd is also set to be Rip’s best man. So, seeing these two Yellowstone stars side by side isn’t a surprise. They’re almost always together on the show as it is. They act as the enforcers many times, and who can forget Lloyd’s “Long Black Train“?

I have a feeling in Season 5, we’re going to see a lot change in one of these Yellowstone characters. I hope I’m wrong, but something has me feeling weird about Lloyd’s future. Fingers crossed he just runs off with some young woman.

More Beth Dutton, More Rip Wheeler in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

In case you haven’t picked up on all of the signals and hints that the world is throwing out, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is going to play a major role in Season 5. Beth Dutton has been a bit slighted by her father and even with a hypothetical wedding still up in the air, no one knows what will come of it.

If Beth is going to be more involved in the season’s story, then we should also expect ot see and hear more about Rip throughout the new chapter of the series. There’s a lot of internal conflict waiting to boil over on the ranch, and the trio of Beth, Rip, and young Carter will be very interesting to see. Something tells me that Rip is going to be kicking a lot of ass and taking very few names.

Yellowstone Season 5 is underway in Montana. The ranch is full of cast and crew, horses are being worked, and cattle are being herded all around.