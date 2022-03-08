‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Loves His Mom ‘More Than Words’ in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Despite his sometimes dark and rough character on “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is really gentle and loving in his real life. The Rip Wheeler actor may be brutal when he has to be, but offscreen Hauser has a lot of love for everyone in his life. And today, this includes a very special lady: his mom. Hauser took some time to post a throwback photo of his mom, Cass Warner, playing with him as a young child. He also shared a special message for her birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Hauser wrote a super sweet tribute to the woman who raised him. And we think it’s somewhat of a funny coincidence that the young Hauser was playing with a slew of farm animals alongside his mom in the photo.

“Happy birthday momma! I love you more than words. To another year with you and I enjoy life together. @cass.warner,” the “Yellowstone” actor captioned the photo.

Several people responded, wishing Hauser’s mom a very happy birthday today. And we here at Outsider hope for the same!

Cole Hauser on Prepping for New Seasons of “Yellowstone”

Though Hauser has appeared in a number of starring roles prior to gaining worldwide acclaim with “Yellowstone,” the actor still has to prepare for the role each year. And at 46-years-old, Hauser shares that he definitely feels it more and more.

So how does the “Yellowstone” actor prepare to take on Rip Wheeler and all his duties? Hauser says he likes to head to the shooting location for “Yellowstone” weeks before the crew begins filming. This allows for him to get comfortable in the saddle again – literally.

Hauser shares that he begins riding on horseback weeks before the new season is set to begin filming.

“The best way to get ready for those days is to put the time in, and spend many hours riding. It’s all about getting in those reps,” the Rip Wheeler icon begins. “Following a full day of riding everything is going to hurt, especially your back, hips, and legs. Then your shoulders and neck hurt from roping. Being in horse shape is a lot different than being in gym shape.”

He continues:

“It’s important to have a strong core and legs,” Hauser says. “There are a lot of people who think you’re using the reins to steer your horse, but actually a lot of it happens through the legs and putting the right amount of pressure there with the saddle tongue.”

We definitely don’t blame the actor for working so hard to make sure he’s in good shape. Creator Taylor Sheridan also likes to train his actors through a weeks-long cowboy camp in order to get everyone on the same page. But at this point, Hauser knows what’s expected of him and where he needs to freshen up.

We all can’t wait for the next installment of “Yellowstone” to see where Rip Wheeler’s story heads next!