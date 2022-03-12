‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Mom Has a Life-Size Cut Out of Rip Wheeler

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has built up a large following for his portrayal of Rip Wheeler but his number one fan is his mom. Just how big a “Yellowstone” fan is Cole Hauser’s mom? For starters, she has a life-size cut out of her son’s character inside of her home.

No matter how much fame “Yellowstone” has given Cole Hauser, his mom will always be his biggest fan. Cass Warner took to Instagram yesterday (Saturday) to share a photo of the life-size cut out of her son that resides in her living room. Fans really got a kick out of the social media post. Warner also shares some kind words for her son and some advice for fellow parents.

“Look who came to visit me, and stay a while,” she says. “The gift that keeps on giving! Having a life-size cut out of my son has brought many funny stories to tell. What gets me is just by the way he’s standing, I know it’s him. I love his confidence, his certainty, his loving look even without smiling. Daily reminders of one’s child achieving their dreams is such a gift! Be aware of what interests your child and those you love and care about have. Applaud their dreams, goals and passions, and encourage and feed their interests. The rewards for you both are indescribably delicious!”

Several “Yellowstone” fans commented on Warner’s social media post, congratulating her on the family’s success. Many commenters tell Cole Hauser’s mom that Rip is their favorite “Yellowstone” character. You know that had to bring a smile to a mother’s face.

“What a beautiful message you’re sending about moms supporting their children’s dreams!” one commenter says.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Upcoming Projects

While Cole Hauser was certainly a star before “Yellowstone,” he is now one of the most in-demand stars in the film and television industry. He has several big roles coming up and will star alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Mel Gibson and Morgan Freeman.

He will co-star with Gibson in the upcoming film “Panama” and will play a character named James Becker. The feature film is described as an American-Puerto Rican action thriller and is directed by Mark Neveldine. Filming for the movie began earlier this year and is expected to be released this month.

Cole Hauser will star alongside Freeman in “Muti,” a film that is currently in the production phase. The “Yellowstone” star will play detective Boyd. Hauser’s character, a law enforcement veteran is unable to come to terms with the death of his daughter. He seeks a serial killer who murders by using a tribal ritual known as Muti.

The action-thriller is being directed by George Gallo. There is not yet an official release date for “Muti.”