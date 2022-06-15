‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser on Possibly Returning to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise: ‘There’s Always a Chance’

Cole Hauser dropped by the Bingeworthy podcast from The Playlist recently to talk about the success of Yellowstone. Hauser had a number of memorable roles before landing the part of Rip Wheeler. He portrayed Carter Verone in Fast and Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, among others. While reflecting on that franchise, he was asked if he will ever return to the role.

“Listen, I love that role,” he said. “It was a fun role and I would have thought, at some point that they would have said, “OK, well, he’s out of jail and he’s coming after Tyrese. “But, you know, it’s never happened for some reason. I don’t know why. But it’s too bad for, I think, a lot of reasons because I think the audience wanted to see him come back. I think they’re only doing one more…so, maybe? We’ll see. There’s always a chance.”

Fast X is scheduled for release in 2023. Certainly, Vin Diesel is set to return to the role of Dom. According to iMDB, the cast includes Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. It also features the returns of Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Rooker, Ludacris and, notably to Hauser’s theory, Tyrese Gibson. The website does not currently list Hauser as part of the cast. The film’s status is currently listed as “in production,” so maybe Hauser knows something that filmmakers have yet to reveal.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Role Meant for Cole Hauser

Hauser also discussed why he was attracted to the role of Rip rather than that of one of John Dutton’s sons.

“I think initially, the idea was maybe to play one of Kevin’s [Costner] sons,” he said. “As I was reading the script, this character of Rip kept popping up. And I’m thinking, ‘No. This is the guy.’ There’s something really loyal and beautiful about him. He’s a throwback character, which I don’t think we’ve seen in a very long time. He’s got obviously a pretty insane intensity to him and, you know, the things he does.”

Details Emerging about Season 5

It was a week filled with news for the Paramount series. The show revealed new characters that will be joining for the new season. Those additions include country music star Lainey Wilson, who will portray a musician on the show named “Abby.”

Creator Taylor Sheridan also joined CBS for a revealing interview in which he said that Hollywood killed Westerns.

“Look anytime Hollywood says a genre is dead, it’s because they make a bunch of bad movies about it,” he said.

TV Guide named its “100 Best Shows on TV Right Now,” and Yellowstone checked in at number 27. Checking in one spot ahead of the parent series? The spinoff 1883 was ranked number 26 on the same list.