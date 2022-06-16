‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Badass Look at Rip Wheeler From Behind-the-Scenes of Season 5

Out of all of the characters on Yellowstone the most badass has got to be none other than Rip Wheeler. Cole Hauser is perfect for the role. The stars of the show have all descended on the Yellowstone ranch and are ready to get to filming once again. Season 4 still hasn’t even gotten to the awards season yet, but Season 5 is being made and fans are already dying to see anything they can about it.

So, it’s going to be a long time until we see the new season. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited. When a star like Cole Hauser shares behind-the-scenes photos and moments, we pay attention. In this photo of Hauser as his character Rip Wheeler, you can feel the meanness.

It isn’t anything against Rip, but he is a mean SOB. You can tell that through all the leather, the belt buckle, and the reflective sunglasses – this isn’t a man to mess with. Check out the post below and see for youreslf. Emerson Miller caught this moment in the tack room and we can’t get enough of it.

Hauser was very impressed with the photo and paired it with one of President Nixon’s most famous quotes.

“Through the eye of [Emerson Miller] ‘only if you have been in the deepest of valleys, do [you] know [how] magnificent it is at the highest of peaks.'”

The real quote ends “can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain.” But, I’m not going to tell Rip, or the real life Cole that. The quote is whatever he says it is, you know what I mean?

Fans in the replies were going wild for the photo. And for good reason, it’s awesome.

Cole Hauser as… Beth Dutton’s Brother? How it Almost Happened

Things in entertainment don’t always go as they are planned. When Cole Hauser was first approached to be on Yellowstone the idea was that he would be a Dutton son. One of John’s boys. Perhaps Jamie or Kayce. However, that did not happen, thankfully.

“I think, initially, the idea was to maybe play one of Kevin’s sons,” he said on a podcast. “As I was reading the script, this character of Rip kept popping up. And I’m thinking, ‘No. This is the guy.’ There’s something really loyal and beautiful about him. He’s a throwback character, which I don’t think we’ve seen in a very long time. He’s got obviously a pretty insane intensity to him and, you know, the things he does.”

So, thanks to Cole Hauser’s keen eye, we got our perfect man for Rip. And Yellowstone would never be the same to the delight of about 11 million fans per episode…