‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Powerful Memorial Day Tribute: ‘Never Forgotten’

Rip Wheeler icon Cole Hauser has a simple yet powerful tribute this Memorial Day, followed by equally-powerful words from Yellowstone fans.

Cole Hauser has been a successful character actor in Hollywood for decades. But nothing could compare to the role of a lifetime that’s made him a household name. As Yellowstone‘s Rip Wheeler, Hauser has become an American icon. And his patriotic spirit further cements his role for passionate fans.

This Memorial Day, Cole Hauser shares a a fitting tribute in kind on his official Instagram:

“From my family to all those families that have lost a love one protecting this great nation. We are thinking of you today. They will always be remembered, never forgotten.” Cole Hauser, Memorial Day 2022

Yellowstone fans are also following suit with some equally powerful words.

“To the heroes who fought for our freedom and for those who could not fight for themselves past and present we stand together and send our love gratitude for your eternal sacrifice!” adds Richard B.

“Bless the soldiers and their families. To all who laid down their lives, we give our humble thanks,” echoes fan AmericanGirl647. “Always remember that freedom is paid for by the lives of others,” J. Bryan says in kind.

Cole Hauser Makes Time For Memorial Day Remembrance While Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Will Also Grand Marshall July 4th Parade

Moreover, Hauser has made time to praise the sacrifice of fellow Americans while he’s out in Montana filming. Yellowstone Season 5 is well underway, and the actor’s tribute comes just a few days after his initial filming update for fans:

Indeed, the Yellowstone star is no stranger to patriotism. On Monday, April 18, The Cody Stampede Parade announced that Hauser will be the Grand Marshal for their proceedings this Independence Day in Wyoming.

Committee president Mac Frost made the announcement, citing that Grand Marshal Cole Hauser will be “carried down Sheridan Avenue in the Cody Stampede Parade on July 4.”

“Cody will welcome Cole Hauser as Grand Marshal of the July 4th Parade!” cites the Wyoming county’s Chamber of Commerce via their official Twitter. “With 150 years of Yellowstone National Park, there’s nobody better to officiate in the proud and patriotic Cody Stampede Parade!”

Hauser’s involvement also comes as part of the 2022 theme: Yellowstone. The original namesake, Yellowstone National Park, will feature alongside. Specifically, the theme will be: Yellowstone – 150 Years of Wild and Wonder. Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, will serve as a fellow Guest of Honor.

If you also live in the Cowboy State, head here for more information on how to attend one of the year’s biggest Yellowstone celebrations.