‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reacts to Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Nomination

Kevin Costner is finally being recognized for his contribution to “Yellowstone” with a Golden Globes nomination. His co-star Cole Hauser congratulated him with some simple and fitting words on social media.

“Well deserved!” Hauser replied to the announcement of the nomination from the “Yellowstone” Twitter page. Costner is nominated as Best Actor in a TV series – Drama and is up against some heavy hitters this year. The other nominees are Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” and Diego Luna for “Andor.” Additionally, Bob Odenkirk is nominated for “Better Call Saul,” and Adam Scott for “Severance.”

Costner has grabbed nominations three other times. In 1997 for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for “Tin Cup”; in 1992 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “JFK”; and in 1991 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -Drama for “Dances With Wolves.”

Now, he’s finally being recognized for his talents on “Yellowstone” after nearly five full seasons. His other co-stars are sharing their congratulations as well. In addition to Cole Hauser, Wendy Moniz posted her support on social media.

“Lucky me getting to work (and dance) with this cowboy,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and Kevin Costner on set. “Congratulations to [Kevin Costner] on his Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor on [‘Yellowstone’].”

Costner and the “Yellowstone” cast also earned an Emmy nomination earlier this year — before season five aired — and commented on the nature of awards in an interview with Good Morning America. “You always hope that your work’s not disposable,” said Costner at the time. “But we’ve been working for four years. So I think the lesson there is we worked just as hard the first year and the second and the third year and nothing changes with this.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Says Kevin Costner is One of the Greatest Actors Of ‘All Time’

Neal McDonough, who portrayed Malcolm Beck on six episodes of “Yellowstone,” recently shared that his time on the show was one of his most cherished. McDonough has worked with Kevin Costner before. But, he claimed that working on “Yellowstone” cemented his belief that Costner is one of the greats.

“Like I’ve said to so many people, when you talk about the pound-for-pound champ of all time, you gotta put Kevin Costner on top,” he said. “I’ve been saying this forever, he’s one of those actors [who] really listens to what’s going on with the other actors and in the scene. He does his homework. He knows everyone’s lines, not just his. And he’s so prepared that he’s always there to win. And I just love that mentality. Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time.”