‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.

While I’m over here picking my jaw up off the floor, many of Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel’s followers had little to say about the star’s clean-shaven mug. “Looking good y’all!” one fan said of the “Yellowstone” star and his wife.

Another fan claimed Cole Hauser looks more and more like his famous father, Wings Hauser, every day. The remainder of the comments section exploded with positive feedback, so while Cole Hauser’s latest look far differs from that of his “Yellowstone” character, it seems most fans were unperturbed by the change.

Cole Hauser’s Mom Has Life-Size Cutout of Rip

Beard or not, Cole Hauser’s mom completely adores him. She has so much love for her son that, while he’s away filming “Yellowstone,” she keeps a lifesize cutout of his character Rip around the house for company. She shared her story regarding the Rip Wheeler cutout on Instagram.

“Look who came to visit me, and stay a while,” Cass Warner wrote. “The gift that keeps on giving! Having a life-size cutout of my son has brought many funny stories to tell.”

And while Cole Hauser might possess a completely different personality from his no-nonsense character Rip Wheeler, the “Yellowstone” actor’s mom insisted she could still see his loving look despite that the cutout isn’t smiling.

Additionally, the Cole Hauser/Rip Wheeler cutout reminds Warner of her son’s hopes and aspirations, and how important her support has been. “Daily reminders of one’s child achieving their dreams is such a gift!” she began. She shared some sage advice for parents everywhere.

“Be aware of what interests your child[,] and those you love and care about[,] have. Applaud their dreams, goals, and passions, and encourage and feed their interests. The rewards for you both are indescribably delicious!”

And while Cass Warner is clearly a dedicated and doting mom, her son Cole adores her just as much. Earlier this month, the “Yellowstone” star shared a sweet tribute to his mom in honor of her birthday. “Happy birthday momma!” he began. “I love you more than words. To another year with you and I enjoy[ing] life together.”

“Yellowstone” fans joined in on Cole Hauser’s heartfelt birthday post.