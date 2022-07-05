‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Says ‘Happy Bday America’ With Patriotic Pic of His Wife

Late on Monday night, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser ended his Fourth of July with a patriotic photo of his wife, Cynthia Hauser. The couple had a busy day in Wyoming as they served as Grand Marshals at a July 4th parade.

Cole, who portrays Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount series, has been married to Cynthia since they tied the knot back in 2006. The couple share three children together as well – Colt, Ryland, and Steely Rose. However, Cole Hauser’s late night post was focused on the matriarch of the family last night.

In the Instagram photo, Cynthia is looking patriotic as can be in a white shirt with blue stars. Additionally, she’s wearing a red bandana tied around her neck and has a cowboy hat on her head. Plus, she’s in front of the Wyoming state flag, so there’s plenty of red, white, and blue to go around.

“Happy bday America! I love you. @cynhauser,” Cole Hauser wrote along with an American flag emoji.

Cole Hauser and Family Act as Grand Marshals for July 4th Parade

As mentioned, Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser and his family acted as Grand Marshals during holiday festivities yesterday. Cole, Cynthia, and their daughter Steely made appearances as part of Cody, Wyoming’s annual July 4th parade.

The three family members rode through the middle of town in the back of a horse-drawn wagon decorated with American flags. In a video taken at the event, you can see Hauser standing in the wagon waving an American flag as onlookers stand and celebrate on both sides of the road. The wagon heads down Sheridan Avenue in downtown Cody, Wyoming, which is the gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

“@colehauser22 has been the talk of @codyyellowstone for months,” Diamond Bar Ranch captioned their video of the event. “Our first introduction to him was in the movie #HigherLearning and #DazedandConfused but currently everyone identifies him as #RipWheeler. Ready for season 5 of @yellowstone! #GrandMarshal #CodyStampede2022.”

Yesterday’s event marked the 103rd annual July 4th parade and rodeo in Cody. The yearly occasion not only marks Independence Day, but also celebrates the town’s founder, Buffalo Bill Cody. The town of Cody created the annual parade and rodeo in honor of Buffalo Bill’s death in 1917 and the tradition carries on today.

This year, the theme of the event was “Yellowstone: 150 Years of Wild and Wonder.” So Cole Hauser and his family were a fitting addition considering how popular the Yellowstone series is these days. From the looks of the clip above, everyone in attendance had a great time celebrating the Fourth of July, Hauser family and all.