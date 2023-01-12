‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”

While attending the Golden Globes earlier this week, Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel admitted that the former’s kissing scenes with Kelly Reilly make their 10-year-old daughter, Steely Rose, “really uncomfortable.”

Cole Hauser said it really bothered his daughter, “Especially at first. She was like, ‘What the hell was that?'”

More humorously, the Yellowstone star shared she “almost ran out of the room pissed off.” Fortunately, in five seasons of watching her father’s character Rip Wheeler develop his relationship with the fictional character Beth Dutton, the actor said Steely’s slowly gotten used to it.

Cynthia Daniel Reflects On Her Husband’s On-Screen Relationship with Kelly Reilly

Reasonably, Cole Hauser’s fictional relationship with Beth Dutton also makes his wife Cynthia a little bit uncomfortable. However, according to Fox News, she too has become accustomed to watching Rip’s intimate scenes with Beth over the years.

Daniel recalled while on the red carpet, “the first episode [of Yellowstone] was Cole slamming Beth against the wall, having sex and making out, so it was a little intense, but like I said Kelly [Reilly] is such a cool girl, and she makes it very comfortable.”

In fact, Daniel shared that since the Yellowstone actress and Cole Hauser began working together, their family of five, which also includes two older sons, has become incredibly close with Kelly Reilly and her husband Kyle Baugher. Daniel, also a former actress, said the Beth Dutton actress is “like a sister” to her, and that they, Reilly, and Baugher have all become a kind of “family.”

Cole Hauser Talks Potential Dutton Deaths Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Return

Following the intense midseason finale of season five earlier this month, Cole Hauser is also thinking about potential Dutton family deaths after the series return. However, if he knows anything about the outcome of the war between Reilly’s Beth and Yellowstone star Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser isn’t saying.

Reflecting on the events of the midseason finale, the Rip Wheeler actor said, “I’m not the man to ask, but listen, you never know. [Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him.”

Hauser further said Sheridan’s ambitiousness and flare for the secretive are what makes the Kevin Costner-led series so great. He concluded, “we’ll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come.”