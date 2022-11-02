‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Selfie With Savannah Guthrie Has ‘Today Show’ Fans Freaking Out

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie is an avid fan of Yellowstone and took to her Instagram to gush over interviewing star Cole Hauser. Savannah has always been open about her love of Yellowstone. After her recent interview with Cole on Wednesday, she decided to share some fun behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram. On her feed, she posted a picture of herself beaming ear to ear next to the actor. “The whole place was starstruck over @colehauser22,” she captioned the image.

The anchor took to her Instagram story to share a few more photos of the cast of the drama series. She expressed how much she loves the show. Savannah posted a pic of her and Cole with the caption, “LET IT RIP.” It was followed by an arrow pointing to herself that read, “Shameless fan girl.” In another photo, she, Cole, and Carson Daly are all pictured together on the Today show couch during the interview. “Carson is also starstruck slightly I think,” she joked.

Of course, Yellowstone viewers loved that a fellow fan got to be up close and personal with Cole Hauser. “He’s the coolest customer ever,” one fan wrote under the shared image. “Didn’t even recognize him with that smile on his face,” another user joked. Finally, another fan put it a bit more simply. “Hubba hubba.”

Cole Hauser is making the rounds promoting the upcoming season of Yellowstone

Ahead of the start of new episodes, star Cole appeared on the Today show on Wednesday to chat about it all with hosts Savannah and Carson. Many fans are upset after his interview was abruptly cut off at the end of the morning show’s broadcast. Carson had just asked the actor a question that fans had been dying to know the answer to.“What is Rip worried about as the Duttons control the cards here?”

“I think he’s not so much worried as there’s a lot more pressure on him to take responsibility as the foreman of the ranch,” Hauser explained. “So, John is giving him those reins, so to speak, to–“ The music grew louder and replaced the audio of the guest’s response until he was completely cut off. Suddenly, the show went to a commercial break. When the show continued, the host began interviewing another cast member.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will air on November 13, with a two-hour premiere on the Paramount Network. The season will pick up where the fourth season left off, with the ranch family in Montana dealing with a wedding, legal troubles, and a blackmail plot leading to murder. Season 5 is bringing back all of the viewers’ favorite characters, including Rip (Cole), John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley).

A few new actors will be appearing on the show this season, including country singer Lainey Wilson as Abby and American Horror Story’s Kai Cater playing Rowdy. Dawn Olivieri, who has already had a role in the show’s prequel series 1883, joins the Yellowstone cast in Sarah Atwood. Presently, fans can watch seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone on Peacock since it has exclusive rights to past seasons.