‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Sent Rapper Drake a Pair of Cowboy Boots for His Birthday by Request

The Taylor Sheridan drama Yellowstone isn’t just popular, it’s wildly popular. The record-breaking show is America’s most-watched television series, drawing millions upon millions of viewers with each new episode. The Dutton family’s massive dedicated following is made up of everyone from everyday viewers to the world’s biggest celebrities.

Among Yellowstone‘s famous fans are Arnold Schwarzenegger (whose particular favorites include Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler and Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton), Carrie Underwood, and Chris Pratt. And in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cole Hauser revealed one more.

As the two discussed the show’s incredible success and the upcoming Season 5 premiere, Hauser shared that the bizarre way he learned that hip-hop megastar Drake was a fan of the show. “Yeah, that’s a bit strange,” he said. “I did not see that one coming.”

“A buddy of mine, Jake, said Drake wants a pair of boots for his birthday,” Hauser explained. “And I was like, ‘He actually rides? What are you talking about?'”

“He was like, ‘Yeah, no, no. He doesn’t ride. He just wants a pair of boots – and he wants you to ride in the boots and give them to him. And I was like, ‘Fair enough. What Drake wants, he gets.'”

Jimmy Fallon then produced a picture of the boots, revealing that Cole Hauser not only sent them but signed them “Rip Wheeler.”

The comedian then noted that “Drake’s actually a good actor,” explaining to Hauser that Drake was an up-and-coming actor on Degrassi long before his musical fame. “I’m just saying, there’s room for a cameo! Would you be down for that?” Fallon asked. “Oh yeah, bring it!” Hauser replied enthusiastically.

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Explains His Immediate Connection to Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser then recounted his first time reading the Yellowstone script. While it’s not unusual for an actor to audition for multiple parts, Hauser explained that he knew Rip Wheeler was the one for him the moment he learned about the character.

“You know what, I looked at the Dutton you know, family and to me – I thought they were all great,” Hauser recalled. “Obviously, you know, Wes is phenomenal, and Luke. But what resonated with me was Rip.”

“He has a darkness that I love and a passion with Beth,” the actor continued. “And I just thought, you know, this is a character that not only can grow but there [are] tons of colors in him. So, as an actor, that’s kind of what you dream of.”

For Cole Hauser, the overwhelming success of the show is fantastic, but not all that surprising. He and his fellow actors pour their hearts and souls into its production, alongside their fearless leader, Taylor Sheridan. What did surprise him, however, was his overnight rise to Hollywood heartthrob. “That’s a bit of a shocker,” Hauser said, fighting back a grin.