‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Shows Off His New ‘Bling’ on Vacation With Wife

Yellowstone season five draws closer and closer to its November 13 premiere and fans cannot wait to see the next chapter of the Dutton family drama. In the meantime, the show’s stars have finished filming and some of them are taking some time to unwind. Including Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser.

Recently, Hauser and his wife Cynthia got away from their busy lifestyle to enjoy some tropical surroundings. They both shared some peaks behind the scenes of their vacation and it looks like they’re living it up. Check out the photos below.

Hauser wrote a brief but loving message to his wife alongside the photos. “Vacation with my babydoll… good times @cynhauser thanks @davidyurman for the bling.” He also gave a shout out to jeweler David Yurman for some new bling he can be seen rocking in the photos.

Cynthia also posted her own photos and loving message to mark their happy vacation.

“Thank you @colehauser22 for always making time to nourish our relationship. I love you so much,” she wrote in her post.

Cole Hauser on Yellowstone’s Grassroots Success

Yellowstone has become a cultural milestone, and Rip Wheeler is a major part of it. People purchase t-shirts and mugs with “Send Rip” written across them. Hauser said the grassroots following is to thank for that kind of success. The actor recently sat down with Cigar and Spirits to talk about his time acting in such a memorable show and what it means to him to be involved with it.

“I think when you have a grassroots show like this, that started very small and is built from the interior of the country out, and now it’s finally seemingly hit California and New York, which took many years, then you’ve done it the right way,” Hauser said. “You’ve taken the stairs versus the elevator. Each year, we’ve taken those steps to really solidify not only our audience, but the love for the show.”

Hauser knows a thing or two about sticking to your roots. He comes from a famous family. His great-grandfather co-founded Warner Bros. Entertainment and established a dynasty similar to that of the Dutton family. He knows being part of such a pillar of the entertainment world is “a blessing.”

“When you think about what my family has been able to accomplish on the Warner side–they created sound and film,” Hauser said. “We wouldn’t be here doing this without Sam Warner’s innovation, the Vitaphone. In many respects, they changed Hollywood. I’m very proud of that side of my family. I never had the chance to sit in a room with any of them, unfortunately.”