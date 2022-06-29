‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is on His Way to Becoming a College Football Star

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia, are celebrating the “first of many” offers that their son, Ryland, received for a football scholarship. Ryland is the oldest of the three Hauser kids and is already making a name for himself in the college sports community.

Yesterday, Cynthia posted the exciting announcement on Instagram. Warner University offered the Yellowstone star’s son a spot on their team down in Florida. Whether or not Ryland is considering taking the offer is still unknown.

“My boy @ryhauser got his first offer today I’m a very proud mama! Thank you @warner_university for believing in him,” Cynthia wrote.

In the comments, Cole added, “Proud of all hard work you are putting in son! 1st of many.”

Along with a graphic of the private university, Cynthia also posted a video that demonstrated the kind of skills that Ryland can bring to the team. In the clip, Ryland manages to snag a high pass and recover his footing to take it to the makeshift end zone.

Ryland, himself, doesn’t post too often on his Instagram account, so it’s not quite clear how he feels about the offer, but if his Yellowstone parents’ reactions are any indication, he’s definitely ready to take this next step in his football career.

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Shares Bonding Time with Daughter Steely Rose

While Ryland continues to shine on the field, the youngest Hauser child Steely Rose joined her father on the Yellowstone set.

Since Cynthia and Cole announced the birth of their daughter, Steely has had her father wrapped around her finger. So, really, it’s no surprise that the young cowgirl would make an appearance on the Season 5 set.

During filming, Steely tagged along with the set crew, watching as her father transformed into Rip Wheeler.

“Steely Rose and I on set last week of S5 @yellowstone solo with the love of my life #fatherdaughtertime you are the future my beautiful,” Cole captioned the moment.

This wasn’t the only bonding time the two have shared recently.

Earlier this month, Cole shared how he spent Father’s Day. In the photo, the Yellowstone star sat across from his daughter in front of a fire. Steely looks completely content sharing the day with her father. Meanwhile, their dogs surrounded Steely and kept watch of the camp.

In the background sits a four-wheeler, indicating the kinds of exciting, outdoor activities the day had in store.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there in the world,” Cole said, documenting his “dad and daughter time.”