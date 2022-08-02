‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Is a Super ‘Proud’ Dad as He Praises Son’s Major Athletic Achievement

While Cole Hauser is in the middle of putting together Season 5 of Yellowstone, he’s got dad things going on back at home. That includes the fact that his son, Ryland, is a pretty good football player. He’s got size and some talent to go with it. Recently, he got some great news that could determine the next few years of his life. It’s an exciting time in a young athlete’s life.

Over on his Twitter, the Yellowstone star celebrated his son and his big accomplishment. It isn’t every day that you get an SEC football offer. If all goes well, Ryland might find himself playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Get those cow bells ready, Hauser family.

Check out the tweet below and see it for yourself.

So proud of you son! Keep up the hard work and dedication. https://t.co/7IqGK0xtx2 — Cole Hauser (@colehauser) July 30, 2022

For the 2023 ATH/TE prospect out of Florida, his first offer is a big one. There is some interest from other schools. Appalachian State, Indiana, and Rutgers are schools that have expressed some interest in the son of the Yellowstone star. At 6-5 and 225 lbs., Ryland has some size and intangibles. Whether that translates to the SEC is the question for the rising senior.

If he manages to pick up a couple more offers from Division 1 Power-5 schools – we might see a star or two next to his name in the near future.

It has to be almost just as exciting for Cole Hauser to go through this process as a dad. Everyone wants to see their kids excel in what they love to do, and this is a major accomplishment for any athlete. As they say, the SEC… it just means more.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members Share Photos of the Set

When it comes to set photos, Yellowstone cast members have everyone else in the industry beat. No one can do better than the Big Sky of Montana. The mountains, the views, it’s all there and more. Cole Hauser has shared pictures from around Montana. There are going to be some new cities used in flashbacks. Giving fans a bigger world to explore in Montana and in the Dutton story.

Most recently, Brecken Merrill shared a photo that was breathtaking. And, he made sure to give credit where credit was due when he did it. All those crew members work hard to make the show happen. The young actor seems to have his head on straight when it comes to that. Of course, Kelly Reilly has also shared photos since filming on Season 5 began.

We know that the production is about halfway through or more. November is the premiere, the 13th to be exact. So, we’re close, but not too close. For now, folks will just have to take in all the photos and hints and teasers that they can. Maybe Ryland can get a spot as a farmhand in the future. Could be a hell of an NIL deal.