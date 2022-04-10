‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Talks Beth Dutton-Rip Wheeler’s Relationship: ‘Their Love Is So Raw’

If you watch Yellowstone, then you know all about the Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton dynamic and Cole Hauser sure does. After all, he is the Rip in the Rip-Beth couple. They have been tearing up their relationship as well as themselves sometimes, too. It’s been amazing to see it all unfold over the past four seasons.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Talks About The Dynamics Between Beth and Rip

Just imagine being a fly on the wall as showrunner Taylor Sheridan works up episodes. He gets to think up different ways for Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, interact. On the show, Beth is the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. There’s definitely some relationship history between Rip and John. John is Rip’s surrogate father and helped him find his way. Yellowstone gets a lot of attention from Rip and Beth having their deep conversations.

So, Sheridan thought it would be a pretty cool thing to have them get married. They did so at the end of Season 4 with some friends attending. Oh yeah, Beth managed to kidnap a Catholic priest to make it all official. But what does Hauser think about the relationship and working with Reilly?

“There’s such an honesty and a truth to them—their love is so raw and real,” Hauser said. “They’re not perfect, and people want to see imperfection. The relationships you see in films are often just kind of bulls**t and magical. Most relationships are just not that way.” We get more from the Belleville News-Democrat.

Wedding Ceremony Is One For The Books As Far As Hauser Is Concerned

Yet this wedding scene and all that happened is worth looking at for a minute. Heck, even Hauser himself had a few words to say about it. This entire wedding also involved John, Carter (played by Finn Little), and even Lloyd (played by Forrie J. Smith) makes an appearance. What is Hauser thinking?

“Even as an actor we’re sitting there and we’re trying to put all the things together and connect all the dots and you’re like, ‘This is f**king crazy,’ you know what I mean?” Hauser said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “[But] it all comes together and there’s actually this beautiful moment there. I thought it was pretty touching in the end.”

He couldn’t believe how it all came together, too. “Her storming in and her gold dress, her dad and I looking at her and going, ‘What in the hell is she up to now?’ Then she has a priest that she’s kidnapped. It’s pretty wild!” You better believe there will be more Rip and Beth fireworks when Season 5 hits the airwaves.