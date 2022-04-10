‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Talks Getting ‘Back on the Horse’ for Show After Breaking His Back

Before filming for Yellowstone began, Cole Hauser and his fellow cast members had to complete an intensive cowboy camp that taught them to ride a horse and learn the tricks of the ranching trade.

Like many members of the Yellowstone team, Cole Hauser grew up around horses, but in order to best portray Rip Wheeler, he has to actively work on his riding and roping skills. According to the actor, this, alone, is enough for him to stay in shape for the role. But portraying the ranching lifestyle comes with its challenges, especially Hauser sustained some serious injuries from filming The Last Champion. After a nasty fall broke his back, Hauser was understandably wary of getting back in the saddle. But as it turned out, cowboy camp was exactly what he needed to recover.

“It was like the old saying, ‘F— it, you just gotta get back on the horse and do it,” he told BND. “My back was so bad I couldn’t move around very well, and so I lost strength in my stomach. What riding ended up doing is strengthening my back and my core.”

Soon enough, Cole Hauser was back in fighting shape, and as we’ve seen on Yellowstone, he’s pretty impressive with a rope.

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Remembers When Fans Mobbed Him at Rodeo

When he’s not on the Yellowstone set, Cole Hauser still enjoys the lifestyle that the show promotes. So, he’ll join director Taylor Sheridan and head to a Texas rodeo to see the real stars in action. Not surprisingly, though, these types of venues are basically a meeting for Yellowstone fans. So, when Hauser and Sheridan suddenly appear on the scene, it can get a little chaotic.

“All I can say is thank God for the Fort Worth Police,” Cole Hauser shared of being mobbed by Yellowstone fans. “Not to sound like an a—hole, but I felt a little bit like Elvis. Women—especially after they’ve had a few drinks…” He pauses, “Well, it can get a little strange.”

Hauser remembered one time when a woman introduced him to a baby named after him. And he also recalls spotting quite a few women with his face on their arms.

“I was sitting at the rodeo, and this woman comes up to me with her brand-new baby—and she says to me, ‘This is Rip,’” Hauser says. “I’d seen a couple of crazy girls tattoo him on their arms, but this was something else. Taylor and I just looked at each other. We both felt honored. I mean, that was pretty cool.”

And Texas isn’t the only hub for Yellowstone fans. Hauser is thrilled that the show is now reaching all ends of the country.

“One of the coolest things is that places like California, New York and Hollywood are catching on,” Hauser said. “I don’t know why they didn’t seem to care for the first few years.”