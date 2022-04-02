‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Teases Season 5 Is ‘Coming’ With Pic He ‘Found’ Featuring Kelly Reilly, Ryan Bingham, and More

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted an epic throwback pic of the cast while teasing Season 5 of the hit Taylor Sheridan show. Season 4 of “Yellowstone” wrapped up this past January and we’re still not over it. Luckily, production for Season 5 begins in May, and Cole Hauser teased “Yellowstone” fans about it in a recent Instagram post.

In the post, Hauser shared an old, sepia-toned picture of several cast members from Season 1. Besides Hauser, we see Kelly Reilly, Forrie J. Smith, Ryan Bingham, Jake Ream, and a few others. It’s crazy to think that picture is now five years old.

“Found this pic of a bunch of us from S1 in #montana,” Cole Hauser captioned the “Yellowstone” post. “@yellowstone has come a long way. Thanks to all you loyal fans that have been a part of it from the beginning! S5 is coming.”

Clearly, Cole Hauser and the other “Yellowstone” stars must be gearing up for filming this spring. They’ve had a fairly long break since making Season 4 (filming wrapped in November 2020). Now, they’re ready to literally get back in the saddle and start shooting this massive season of the show.

For those who didn’t hear, Season 5 will feature 14 episodes instead of the typical 10. Sheridan clearly has a long-term plan in mind and wants to make sure he fleshes out and executes every single detail. The season will be split into two parts with seven episodes per part. While early reports said we could expect Part 1 as early as this summer, that seems a bit quick. But we’d bet our boots that we’ll get at least Part 1 this coming fall.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Absolutely Crushes Disc Sales (Clearly Due to Cole Hauser)

Miss seeing Cole Hauser and the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast on your screen? Worry not. You can watch Season 4 over and over again now that it’s available on DVD and Blu-ray. And based on recent estimates, more people are picking up “Yellowstone” Season 4 discs than any other movie or TV show.

It could be due to the huge fan following for Cole Hauser. Or maybe people just don’t have access to cable or streaming. Either way, you can watch the entirety of Season 4 plus three to four hours of bonus footage when you buy the DVD or Blu-ray.

According to Media Play News, “Yellowstone” Season 4 topped the sales chart for combined DVD and Blu-ray sales for the third consecutive week. It beat out “The Godfather Trilogy,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “Encanto.” We’ll have to keep an eye out and see if the series’ sales streak continues next week.