‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Thanks Cody, Wyoming for Welcoming Him as Grand Marshal of July 4th Parade

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser was recently the Grand Marshal of Cody, Wyoming’s annual July 4th parade; after the fact he posted a gracious thank you on Instagram to the city for welcoming him and his family. He posted two photos from the parade; one of him in the back of a horse-drawn wagon waving an American flag. The other was a photo from his perspective of the horses pulling the wagon down Sheridan Avenue.

“Thank you Cody, Wyoming for welcoming my family with open arms. God Bless America,” Hauser wrote on Instagram. Yesterday, he posted a photo from the parade of himself posing with a group of military members in front of the Grand Marshal wagon. Additionally, he included a photo of his wife Cynthia, who joined him on the wagon with their daughter Steely. All in all, it looks like the Hausers had a great time in Cody celebrating America’s birthday.

The Cody, Wyoming July 4th parade and stampede is an annual tradition in the small town. Cody serves as the gateway to Yellowstone National Park. This year marked the 103rd year of the event, which coincided with Yellowstone’s 150th birthday. The theme of the parade was, fittingly, “Yellowstone: 150 Years of Wild and Wonder.” Only makes sense for Cody to have one of the lead “Yellowstone” actors as their Grand Marshal. The parade and stampede also celebrate the town’s founder; the event was started in 1917, after the death of Buffalo Bill Cody.

Cole Hauser Talks Rip Wheeler’s Many ‘Different Colors’ as a Character

In conversation with Gold Derby in late June, Cole Hauser gave fans some insight into what it’s like to play Rip Wheeler and get inside his head. Rip has to walk a fine line, according to Hauser; the line between being John Dutton’s ruthless right hand, and the vulnerable man who treats Beth Dutton like a queen.

“[Rip’s] got a lot of different colors,” he began. “Taylor [Sheridan] and I have really worked hard over the course of four seasons to make sure that the character’s either growing or the audience is seeing more into his heart. Whether it’s the love he has for Beth, or the loyalty he has for John, or the leadership he has for the bunk house, or the death and destruction he creates; it’s always about the love he has for the Dutton family.

“There’s a lot of different levels to him,” he continued. “And Taylor and I have really dug deep — him as a writer and me as an actor — to create an entertaining and well-rounded character.”

Well-done characters always give audiences peeks into their souls. Not all at once, but over the course of the film or series, we get to know these character; their faults, their vulnerabilities, their fears their joys. Over four years we’ve gotten to know Rip pretty well, but he still manages to surprise us at every turn. That’s the mark of a great character; one that keeps surprising the audience.