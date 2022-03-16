‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.

While on vacation, the two blondes take in the Miami vibes with some girl time. And I can’t say I wouldn’t love to own a pair of sunglasses similar to Cynthia’s.

The former actress’ caption reads, “Me and my gal…Miami vibes #steelyrose,” with a sun and palm tree emoji to finish it off.

Several supporters band together in the comments to bombard the pair with compliments—most of them on the mother and daughter’s physical similarity. But with young Steely Rose’s unique name, Cynthia couldn’t escape the many people admiring that as well.

“Love this pic and her name!!!” one fan commented.

We’re not sure if Cole Hauser was able to accompany his wife and daughter on this glorious vacation, but we’re hoping the blonde pair saved some of the fun for when he can join them.

Where Might You Recognize ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife, Cynthia Daniel From?

If Cynthia Daniel looks familiar, it’s probably because she’s known for a bit more than being the wife of “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser. Before her acting career came to an end in 2006, she spent seventeen years in front of the camera. However, she was specifically known as a teen actress.

Her acting career included the teen drama and comedy television show “Sweet Valley High” with her twin sister, Brittany Daniel. As children, the twins even appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.

Cynthia worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Basketball Diaries” and in her sister’s show, “That ’80s Show.” However, Cynthia pretty much left the acting world after that.

Her twin Brittany chose to continue acting. Her past roles include “Dawson’s Creek,” “Joe Dirt,” “That ’70s Show,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “White Chicks.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe Cole Hauser Once Played This Villain

Cynthia Daniel’s acting career might’ve come to an end, but her husband’s acting resume continued to grow.

“Yellowstone” fans know Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. But, did anyone know that he played a villain in “2 Fast 2 Furious?” One fan on Reddit recently figured it out. Others are realizing that he’s acted in much more than in the hit Paramount+ drama.

In the thread, a user posted the question: “Did Rip really play Verone in 2 fast 2 furious?” A quick Google search could let you know that the actor played the Argentinian drug lord who runs his whole operation from Miami, Carter Verone. Does anyone remember that?

Several users kept the conversation going by listing some of Hauser’s other roles and agreeing on the fact that his missing beard almost makes him unrecognizable.