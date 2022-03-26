‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife ‘Proud’ of Their Son’s Incredible Cancer Research Fundraising Efforts

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are bragging about their son Ryland on social media this week. And they have every right to. The 17-year-old raised nearly $200K for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. And in doing so, he became a candidate for Student of the Year.

On Instagram, Cynthia shared that Ryland and a couple of his friends were able to work together and raise the funds in less than two months. And she also wanted to thank all her followers for nominating the high schooler for the prestigious award.

“Feeling so blessed and so very thankful for everyone who helped support our son @ryhauser and his two great friends on their incredible cause. Thank you @lls for nominating our son to be a candidate for Student of the Year,” she wrote alongside some snapshots from an award ceremony.

Ryland Hauser Raises Money For Cancer Research in Honor of Family Members who Battled the Disease

In a statement, Ryland explained that he started his fundraising journey in honor of his aunt, Brittany Daniel, who is Cynthia’s twin sister. About ten years ago, she battled Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and nearly died.

When he first began his efforts, Brittany was one of his biggest cheerleaders.

“As many of you know, I almost lost my battle with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a decade ago,” Brittany wrote on Instagram. “It would mean so much to me and my family if you’d support my nephew, Ryland Hauser…and his two teammates, Nick and Gio, as they start their “Students of the Year” campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!”

Aside from his Aunt, two more of Ryland’s family members suffered from other forms of the disease. His grandmother fought and survived breast cancer. And in 2008, he lost his grandfather to lung cancer.

“I feel this is a great way to give back and help others fight cancer,” he continued in the statement. “I would love the opportunity to share more about it with you, in addition to the great work being conducted by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser Proud of His Wife and Son After They Raise Over $180K For Blood Cancer Research

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser also gave a shoutout to his wife and son earlier this month after they surpassed their first $100K milestone.

“Very proud of this team of moms and these boys! They raised $181,868 for the @llsusa @ryhauser @cynhauser @nickvenezia_ @gio.cascione,” he wrote, “Great job!”

All of Ryland’s earnings will help research and fund treatments and therapies “that are saving lives.”