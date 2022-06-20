‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s ‘Dad and Daughter’ Father’s Day Around the Campfire Has Us All Jealous

Seems like “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is having an amazing Father’s Day with his daughter this year. He posted a cool pic from out in the wilderness with his youngest child, daughter Steely Rose. He didn’t share where they were camping out, but there’s an ATV, a campfire, and a friendly-looking dog to keep them company.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there in the world,” Hauser wrote on Instagram, accompanying the photo. He tagged his wife, Cynthia Hauser, and used the hashtag #dadanddaughtertime. We hope Cole and Steely have a great time, and we wish we were spending time around a fire pit with our dads, too.

Cynthia Hauser shared another heartfelt tribute to her husband on Father’s Day, posting a family photo on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day my love @colehauser22,” she wrote. “You bring each and everyone of us such joy, laughter, love, wisdom, and curiosity. Thank you for always striving for the best in everything you do. We love you so much baby.”

Even from an outside perspective, it’s clear that Cole Hauser loves his family and would do anything to support them. He recently posted about his middle son’s 14th birthday, and then about his weekend with his daughter. Even with his busy “Yellowstone” schedule, he clearly still makes time for family.

Cole Hauser and Family Make the Move to Florida, Wife Cynthia is Overjoyed

Recently, the Hauser family moved to Florida, but it definitely doesn’t look like Florida where Hauser and his daughter are sitting. Either way, Cynthia Hauser shared a photo from a beautiful Floridian terrace, claiming that she’s never been happier than when she’s in her home state.

“This picture truly captures how happy I am to be living in my home state again,” Cynthia wrote on Instagram. “I never thought in my wildest dreams I would move back to Florida. Thank @colehauser22 for always making my dreams a reality.”

Cynthia Hauser is originally from Gainesville, FL, while Cole Hauser spent some time in Clearwater, FL growing up. His mother made the move from a 1,500-acre ranch in Eugene, Oregon to Clearwater; Hauser has said he “doesn’t wish that move on anyone.” Now, it seems like the family has moved to Jensen Beach, part of Port St. Lucie on the East coast. It’s a beautiful, small location, and here’s hoping they enjoy it for many years.

“Yellowstone” season 5 is currently filming in Montana, with many of the cast members sharing behind-the-scenes looks from on set. Cole Hauser shared a menacing look at Rip Wheeler in wardrobe for the new season, and he just underlined, circled, and exclamation pointed the fact that you don’t mess with Rip. Honestly, you don’t have to tell us twice.