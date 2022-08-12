‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Announces Their Son’s Latest Major Accomplishment

Cole Hauser’s wife Cynthia Hauser has been sharing their oldest son Ryland’s accomplishments on Instagram recently, and she just shared another one with friends and fans. According to Cynthia, her son just got an offer to play football at yet another university, this time at the University of North Alabama.

“Ryland is a blessed young man!” she wrote on her Instagram post. “He’s been offered a D1 football scholarship at University of Northern Alabama!!” She tagged her husband, Cole Hauser, and her son Ryland. She also used the hashtags “#HardWork,” “#Dedication,” and “#Determination.”

Ryland currently plays football for Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach, Florida, where the family moved in June. His mother has also announced that he’s gotten offers from Mississippi State University and Warner University in Lake Wales, FL. Cole Hauser and Cynthia are already proud football parents, but now it’s a matter of what school they’ll end up supporting in the long run.

The Hauser Family Celebrates Oldest Son’s Achievements On Social Media

Hauser has also praised his oldest son’s accomplishments recently on Twitter. He posted a tweet about Ryland’s Mississippi State offer along with a few photos of his son in action on the field.

“So proud of you son! Keep up the hard work and dedication,” Hauser wrote in his tweet. Other schools are also looking at Ryland as well: Appalachian State, Indiana, and Rutgers to name a few. He previously participated in Florida State University recruiting as well. Though, I’m not sure if his mother could handle her firstborn becoming a Nole seeing as she grew up in Gainsville.

Essentially, these are great offers for a talented young man, but it’s also a big decision to make. This could affect not only Ryland’s next four years but his future career as well. No pressure, right?

Cole Hauser Shares Amazing Pic From Montana Lake While Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Recently, Cole Hauser posted a photo on Instagram of a gorgeous lake, complete with unbelievable sunset and man’s best friend. He took a trip to a beautiful lake with his dog Cota to catch the sunset as it slipped behind the mountains. There’s really nothing that beats a social media post from a “Yellowstone” star. Even if this lake isn’t on set, it’s still an amazing sight to see the sun falling behind the mountains and clouds, lighting up the water orange and yellow.

The “Yellowstone” cast is great at sharing photos from on-location and behind-the-scenes that keep us all connected to production. It feels like they’re including the fans in the entire process. While the gorgeous landscapes definitely make us wish we were in Montana, it does feel nice to be included.