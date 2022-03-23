‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes the Rip Wheeler Actor Happy Birthday With Throwback Photo

Yesterday, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser celebrated his 47th birthday, and his wife Cynthia posted the best throwback photo for the occasion.

Cynthia and Cole tied the knot back in December 2006, but they dated for several years before that. Based on the hashtags that Cynthia included in her caption, it looks like they took this picture when the “Yellowstone” star was only 28 years old, so around 2003. See the gorgeous couple for yourself in the post below.

“My baby for life. Happy birthday, honey! 💕🎈🎉💋 @colehauser22 #28yrsold,” Cynthia captioned the Instagram post.

Cole Hauser received several birthday wishes on March 22, including from his “Yellowstone” family. The show posted a photo from Season 4, showing a strong and serious Cole as Rip Wheeler.

“You better watch the bass in your voice when you wish @colehauser22 a happy birthday!” the caption reads. Several fans and cast members took to the comments to send their good wishes Cole’s way.

“LEGEND,” Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, commented earlier.

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, wrote, “Happy [email protected]”

Eventually, Cole Hauser himself took the comments on the “Yellowstone” post to reply to the happy birthday posts. “Thank you to all for the well wishes! Much love to y’all!! Enjoy,” he said.

Catch Cole Hauser and the Rest of the ‘Yellowstone’ Cast on PlutoTV

Miss seeing Cole Hauser and the rest of the “Yellowstone” star on your screen? Worry not. Starting this weekend, you can watch the first three seasons of the Paramount Network show on Viacom-owned PlutoTV.

PlutoTV, unlike most streaming services, is completely free. No subscription is necessary. Be prepared to watch a lot of ads, but otherwise, the content is all yours to watch. The only catch is that it’s set up like cable channels, so you can only watch certain things when they air on those channels.

But for many “Yellowstone” fans, especially those internationally, this works out just fine. UK viewers will have access to Season 1 when it airs this Friday, March 25, at 3 p.m. EST. Then, Season 2 runs on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. EST. and finally, Season 3 runs on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. EST.

No word yet on when Season 4 might be made available on PlutoTV. But if you really have a craving for the most recent seasons, you can check it out on Peacock starting Monday, March 28. Peacock does require a subscription to watch, but it also offers a 7-day free trial if you just want to binge-watch “Yellowstone” Season 4.

Make sure you catch up on all the episodes before Season 5 premieres sometime later this year on the Paramount Network.