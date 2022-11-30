‘Yellowstone’ Continues to Smash Records as Season 5 Tops 17 Million Viewers

As if there were any doubt, Yellowstone continues to smash records, with Season 5gaining another 1 million viewers for Paramount Network.

This puts television’s #1 show (across all of broadcast and cable) over a staggering 17 million viewers in Season 5. Paramount cites “double digit gains across all demos” today versus Yellowstone Season 4‘s numbers. Interestingly, the largest demographic growth is coming from young adults viewing Paramount Network. In fact, the growth in the ages 18-34 demo rang are up 53% over Season 4. 18-49 is up 29%, as well:

P18-34 rating up +53% (3.28 vs. 2.14)

P18-49 rating up +29% (5.63 vs. 4.37)

P18+ viewers up +11% (11.9M vs. 10.7M)

P2+ viewers up +11% (12.2M vs. 11.0M)

This uptick isn’t due to any change in subject matter, as Yellowstone Season 5’s “foot is still on the gas” with high-octane, intense adult drama, as series star Kevin Costner says. Instead, it’s feverish word-of-mouth and pop culture domination that has the network’s flagship series dominating such a wide demographic.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Train is Full Steam Ahead with ‘1923’ Right Around the Corner

The Yellowstone train isn’t slowing down any time soon, either. After the runaway success of the series’ first spinoff, 1883, Paramount is set to release 1923 this December 18. And there’s no denying that the success of Yellowstone proper has allowed series mastermind Taylor Sheridan to cast the world’s biggest stars for his next entry in the ‘Dutton Origin Story.’

“1923,” the Next Installment of the Dutton Family Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, December 18, in the U.S. and Canada Starring Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford, “1923” is Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions

1883 is a hell of a hard act to follow, but with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead as Jacob & Cara Dutton respectively, 1923 is set to change the game for spinoffs; Yellowstone or otherwise.

And the series’ official trailer doesn’t hold back, either, giving us a solid idea of the globe-spanning setting. In addition, a plethora of new, intriguing characters will be either aiding the Duttons – or proving the ultimate thorns in their sides.

Yellowstone proper continues exclusively on Paramount Network as Season 5 rages on each Sunday. You can also catch a special simulcast event of the 1923 premiere Dec. 18 on Paramount Network. The series will then air on Paramount+.