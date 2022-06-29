‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Becomes Showrunner for New CIA Drama ‘Lioness’

Taylor Sheridan can’t stop working. The Yellowstone creator is taking over as showrunner for a new Paramount+ series titled Lioness, per a Variety report.

Thomas Brady (Hell on Wheels) initially began the project, but there were creative differences in the writers’ room. Brady and the show amicably parted ways, and now Sheridan steps in. He clearly didn’t have enough on his plate.

Sheridan created the new show for Paramount. The story is about an actual CIA program “in which women were trained to infiltrate terrorist and criminal networks.”

It stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Oliveira portrays a Marine recruited to join the “Lioness Engagement Team,” which is a part of the CIA. Her goal is to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldana is the station chief for “Lioness.”

Taylor Sheridan has a massive deal with Paramount. On the heels of Yellowstone’s success, the network practically gave him the keys. In addition to the flagship show, he’s responsible for 1883 and the forthcoming 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He also created Mayor of Kingstown, which will return. He just teased his Sylvester Stallone series Tulsa King. There’s also Land Man with Billy Bob Thornton and another Yellowstone chapter about Bass Reeves.

Take a breath, Taylor.

‘Tulsa King’ Coming Soon From Taylor Sheridan

A lot of new details about Tulsa King emerged in the past week. The new series stars Sylvester Stallone, and it’s currently in production. It’s a Sheridan creation that is written by Terence Winter, who worked on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. The Rocky and Rambo star shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set. He also included a peek at a scene from the show.

We’ve also learned about additional cast members. Dana Delaney joins as “Margaret.” You may remember Delaney from Tombstone where she portrayed “Josephine.” She later had a recurring role on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. Delaney has earned five Emmy nominations in her career. She won two for the late 80s drama China Beach. In Tulsa King, “Margaret” is an equestrian who will be vital to Stallone’s “Dwight Manfredi” building a criminal operation in Tulsa.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Stallone may have spoiled Taylor Sheridan’s aim. He said that he wants to see a Tulsa King and Yellowstone crossover.

Stallone joked that his mob boss may just roll into the Dutton ranch and offer to buy it. It could be a retirement home for Manfredi, he added. He loves the idea of possibly working with Kevin Costner.

“I’ve known Kevin for, like, centuries, too,” he said. “That’d be great.”

It’s difficult to imagine John Dutton taking Manfredi up on his offer. But the idea of Costner and Stallone working together is fun. It’s been quite a while since television offered the crossover potential that Sheridan can.