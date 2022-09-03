‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.

Now it seems that Sheridan has dropped us another little season 5 morsel. This one is in the form of possible character deaths. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sheridan gave fans a hint that someone will die in season 5.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in Season 5 it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he said. Talk about a potential spoiler, but delivered in Sheridan’s cryptic, metaphorical way. This could be big for season 5; not only is he talking about one “piece,” but multiple. Straight from Taylor Sheridan’s mouth, there will be deaths in “Yellowstone” season 5.

Taylor Sheridan Hints at Character Deaths in Season 5, But Who?

That’s the question isn’t it: who will it be? We speculated previously about the possibility that Jamie Dutton’s death was foreshadowed all the way back in season 3 with a promo poster. Using the same rules from an “1883” promotional image, we can clearly see that Jamie is missing from the family lineup in this image. In the “1883” photo, the family left a glaring empty space where Elsa should be. But, in the “Yellowstone” photo, there’s no space for Jamie. Except, John is looking down into a freshly dug grave.

Could that be Jamie’s empty space? It’s possible. It’s definitely an interesting theory to consider. The deaths Sheridan mentions could just be minor characters, background pawns, nameless enemies. Or, we could be faced with a main character’s death.

We faced the possibility at the end of season 3 when the Duttons were attacked. Definitely, we thought John, Kayce, or Beth was going to die for sure. I mean, there’s surviving a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and then there’s standing a foot away from a bomb that blows up your whole office. Realistically, someone should have died. But, if someone died on “Yellowstone” every time they should have, there wouldn’t be any more characters on the show.

So, the magic of “Yellowstone” is everyone dies when they’re supposed to. In season 5, it seems, someone is supposed to. The new teaser trailer didn’t give us much to go on, but it’s still an exciting look into the characters’ mindsets. For a full breakdown of the teaser trailer, check out our analysis here. To see what other “Yellowstone” fans are saying, be sure to take a look here. Additionally, if you’re interested in what the cast is saying about the teaser, we’ve got you covered there too.