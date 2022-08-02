‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan To Be Honored at Lone Star Film Festival

Taylor Sheridan is gearing up for recognition for his hard work on “Yellowstone” and “1883.” On November 11, the Lone Star Film Festival Gala in Fort Worth, Texas will honor him with the Larry McMurtry Award, named for famed Texas writer Larry McMurtry. His works most famously include “Lonesome Dove” and “Terms of Endearment.” The Larry McMurtry Award aims to honor Texans who have contributed to the state’s creative industries.

“It’s an honor to be getting the Larry McMurtry Award in my hometown,” Sheridan said in a recent statement. “I was such a fan of his work, and being recognized in this way is for sure a thrill. I feel lucky to be able to tell the stories I love while also giving back to the community that has meant so much to me.”

“1883” and “Yellowstone” fans may remember that Sheridan filmed the prequel series in and around Fort Worth, Texas. Sheridan has definitely contributed to the economic booms in West Texas and areas in southwest Montana, where he films “Yellowstone.” The shows provided jobs for residents plus the location fees aided the local communities.

“Taylor is changing the landscape of television,” said vice president of marketing and film commissioner for Visit Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Film Commission Jessica Christopherson. “And his contributions to the film industry in Texas will only continue to grow. ‘1883’ employed hundreds of locals and contributed greatly to the local economy; we are so excited to honor Taylor at this year’s gala.”

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Honored for Contributions to Texas Film and Art Industries

Additionally, director of the Lone Star Film Society and the Lone Star Film Festival Chad Matthews added to Christopherson’s comments. “We are thrilled to honor Fort Worth’s own Taylor Sheridan,” he said. “Our board of directors wanted to recognize Sheridan for all he has done for the film industry in Fort Worth, and the Larry McMurtry Award seemed the perfect fit.”

Taylor Sheridan has talked extensively about his experience from failing actor to a successful screenwriter. Speaking with Cowboys & Indians in 2020, Sheridan said, “I learned how to screenwrite by reading bad screenplays, which was basically my entire career. When I sat down to write my first screenplay, I said. ‘I have absolutely no idea how to do this. But by God, I know how not to do it. So, if I just don’t do what everyone else is doing, it’ll probably turn out okay.’”

He’s also discussed the Western genre, and how hard it is to get right. Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning in June, Sheridan said that Westerns get a bad rap because a lot of the time they’re just not good. “Westerns specifically they can look really dumb,” he said. “They can look obvious. They’re hard to make and that’s the problem. It’s like it’s hard to make a Western that you can relate to.”

Taylor Sheridan took it upon himself to make a Western people can relate to, for better or worse. That’s what he’s done with “Yellowstone.” We’ve hung onto every word that comes out of Kevin Costner’s mouth, and we’re still waiting for more. In all honesty, season 5 can’t come soon enough.