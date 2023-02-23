‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Miranda Lambert Honored at Texas Medal of Arts Awards

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and country music superstar Miranda Lambert have more in common than you might realize. They both hail from Texas, they’re both influential creators in their fields, and they’ve both taken home multiple awards for that craft. Earlier this week, Sheridan and Lambert gained another similarity. They were both among the honorees at this year’s Texas Medal of Arts Awards.

Presented the Texas Medal of Arts today to an exceptional group of Texas talents.



From the stage to the screen and beyond, these artists represent the very best of our state. Cecilia and I were proud to host them at the Governor’s Mansion and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/P9IA0YLVuM — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 22, 2023

What Are the Texas Medal of Arts Awards?

According to the Texas Cultural Trust’s official website, the TMAA takes place biannually. To date, 118 Texans have taken home the award. The awards show celebrates “Texas leaders and luminaries who have achieved excellence through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages.”

Additionally, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards serves as the key fundraising event for the Texas Cultural Trust. As a result, it regularly draws star-studded crowds. More importantly, the event “spotlights the power of the arts to not only improve children’s education, stimulate the economy, improve health and wellbeing, but also to keep us connected, engaged inspired, and to preserve the unique and proud culture of Texas.

Past honorees include Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Boz Scaggs, Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, Tommy Lee Jones, Lyle Lovett, and many more.

Taylor Sheridan and Miranda Lambert Are Deserving Recipients of the TMA

There are few artists who embody the spirit of the Texas Medal of Arts like Taylor Sheridan and Miranda Lambert.

Today, most fans know Sheridan for his Yellowstone universe. However, that’s only part of the story. Sheridan penned screenplays for critically-acclaimed films like Hell or High Water and Sicario along with the Yellowstone spinoffs and Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan’s upcoming series 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will take place in Texas. In fact, Sheridan is working with one small town to shoot in their historic courthouse.

More than that, Sheridan runs two ranches in Texas – the 6666 and Bosque Ranch. Additionally, he is active in the Western hose performance industry. He’s a supporter and competitor in reining and cutting.

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in modern country music and is a proud Texan. She has released several chart-topping albums and notched 10 singles at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Additionally, Lambert is the most-awarded artist in the history of the ACM Awards. She’s taken home 37 ACMs including nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year trophies. That’s on top of more than a dozen CMA Awards, three Grammys, and several others.

More importantly, Miranda Lambert has inspired countless young fans to pick up a guitar or to start writing songs. Additionally, her MuttNation Foundation has raised millions of dollars to support animal shelters and generally help with rescue animals who need a little extra love.

Full List of 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Honorees