‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Teases Cameos From Hollywood A-listers in ‘1923’

When creating a series, Taylor Sheridan has three major goals: providing an authentic look into the world he’s portraying (first and foremost), casting high-quality actors to fill each enthralling role, and introducing bright new stars to his viewers. With each and every one of his series, he’s more than accomplished all three, thanks to the attention to detail of everyone involved and the team’s shared passion for the stories they’re helping to spin.

From Kevin Costner to Faith Hill to Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan has had no trouble catching the eye of some pretty unbelievable talent. And in an interview with Deadline, the Yellowstone creator admitted that it was as simple as a phone call and an invitation.

Sheridan’s stories are so compelling, so well-written that actors can’t wait to add their names to the ever-growing list of stars working for him. But for Taylor Sheridan, major movie stars are a small (albeit thrilling) detail. “It was great,” he explained of casting both Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in his newest creation, 1923. “But for me, at this point, I love to go find new [talent] and I think that I found some here.”

The real reason for casting big stars, according to Sheridan, is to “anchor” the show. By having a few big names on the cast list, you’re guaranteed an audience from the start. “The challenge for a network is they got to go launch these things,” he continued. “That costs hundreds of millions of dollars. They need as many bankable names, recognizable faces that an audience would say, oh I love that guy. I love her. I’ll watch them.”

Taylor Sheridan Teases Major Starpower in Upcoming ‘1923’ Episodes

Despite his passion for welcoming new stars to the industry, however, Taylor Sheridan can’t deny that working with some of the industry’s biggest talent is an incredible privilege. And even better, surprising his fans with an unexpected cameo from a megastar.

“But it’s challenging to sit there and create this. I’m not trying to make a Love Boat,” he explained. “I do love to find these great actors that I don’t tell anybody that they’re in and they just surprise you. I love those Easter eggs, for lack of a better term. And selfishly to get a chance to work with Tom Hanks and some of the other people, what’s better?”

Getting Harrison Ford, easily one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood (who had never done a TV show prior to 1923, by the way), was a huge feather in the cap of Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone universe. As Sheridan teased, however, fans haven’t seen anything yet.

“Wait until you see some of the people I pulled in for this one,” he hinted. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s not a lot of risk or time commitment from them to come in and get a chance to play in a world that most people aren’t creating anymore.”

But again, Taylor Sheridan will always take more pride in creating new stars than landing well-established ones. Once he has his driving forces (the Sam Elliotts and Tim McGraws), he can focus on his love of new talent.

“When you can find anchors like Harrison and Helen, then it lets me go and discover the next generation of movie stars, which is my favorite thing to do,” the director said. “Go find somebody no one has ever heard of, because our business doesn’t make stars anymore.”