‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Award-Winning Movie is Getting a Sequel

Oscar-nominee Taylor Sheridan’s award-winning film Wind River is getting a follow-up.

The Yellowstone creator released the first movie in 2017, and it followed Jeremy Renner’s Corey Lambert, a veteran hunter who helps rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) investigate the murder of a young woman who lived on a Wyoming Native American reservation called Wind River.

The movie debuted at the Sundance film festival and then enjoyed an encore at Cannes, where Taylor Sheridan won the award for Best Director. After Wind River made its theatrical premiere that August, it earned over $44 million.

In the sequel, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, a series of ritualistic murders leave the reserve in terror. With local authorities unable to find the killer, the FBI calls on Chip Hanson, a resident of the reserve who is also a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game.

While working to solve the case, Hanson, who was also a character in the first film, became trapped in a dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and his community.

Castle Rock Entertainment will produce The Next Chapter, and filming is set to begin in January. Martin Sensmeier (1883) will reprise his role as Chip Hanson. And Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is taking the director’s chair. The script was penned by Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Gold).

Taylor Sheridan Adds a Second Season to ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t seem to be connected to Wind River: The Next Chapter in any way. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping busy with his many Paramount + projects.

As it stands, Sheridan’s hit Yellowstone is dropping a new season this Sunday (Nov. 13), and his new crime drama, Mayor of Kingstown, has a greenlight for Season 2.

The 52-year-old is also debuting Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone alongside Yellowstone. And, he’s filming the upcoming addition to the Dutton saga, 1923, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Recently, Sheridan announced that the latter project, which follows the critically acclaimed 1883, will be a two-season series.

Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Dynasty Growing: ‘1923’ To Span Two 8-Episode Seasons, With ’40s- & ’60s-Era Series Also Eyed https://t.co/BBhzjpFBv2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 26, 2022

On Oct. 26, Deadline broke that the series would span 16 episodes and drop in two parts.

Episodes will pick up after the death of James Dutton (Tim McGraw), follow the family through the Great Depression, and explain how they form their Yellowstone ranch.

Taylor Sheridan is also rounding off his Paramount + projects with another Yellowstone spinoff titled 6666, which is currently in pre-production. That series will take place on Sheridan’s own Four Sixes ranch.