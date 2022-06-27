‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Reveals Tragic Death of His Best Friend

“Yellowstone” star Dave Annable shared the tragic news that one of his closest friends, Joshua “Sheep” Allen, passed away unexpectedly.

Dave Annable took to Instagram earlier this week to share his grief and loss with everyone. He shared a slideshow of photos of himself and Sheep, from them golfing together to goofing off to hanging out with their kids. Sheep is survived by his wife Summer, and his daughter, August.

At this time, no cause of death has been revealed. But the GoFundMe page started for the Allen family asked for support after the “unexpected and untimely passing” of Sheep.

“Yellowstone” star Dave Annable began his post earlier by saying, “This is the most gut-wrenching post I’ve ever had to share. My best friend for over 20 years is gone. Sheep, there is too much to say to you. There will never be enough ‘I love you’s that I can think, write or say out loud to anyone that will listen.”

He then continued, “You are my brother. The grief is unbearable. If I could have had just 5 more minutes with you I would have promised you that I would look after your beautiful family forever. I will be thinking about you every f*****g second. I miss you.”

Dave Annable then took the time to address his fans and followers. “What I ask from all of you is that you help his family through this incredibly shocking and difficult time,” Annable said. “Please donate what you can for his wife and daughter.”

He concluded, “There is so much more to share with you Sheep but I will keep that between us. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Yellowstone’ star Dave Annable’s Best Friend

When “Yellowstone” star Dave Annable shared the heartbreaking news, several fans and friends took to the comments to share his grief.

Fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote earlier, “Love you so much @dave_annable and we all loved Sheep. We will help in any way we can.”

TV star JoAnna Garcia Swisher later commented, “I love you @dave_annable. You two shared a beautiful bond. And Sheep absolutely knows you will always take care of his family. Rest easy, Sheep.”

“Sending lots of love and light your way. So sorry for the loss of your buddy/brother,” Anna Wood wrote earlier.

CaCee Cobb said, “Sending you and Sheep’s family so much love Dave. Truly heartbreaking.”

Actor Austin Basis wrote earlier, “Dude. Condolences, man. So sorry to hear. We all had some good times together back in the day. Thinking of you & his family as you all grieve this sudden loss.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Sheep’s family here. His family will later hold a funeral and celebration of Sheep on Thursday, June 30. Our condolences to Dave Annable and the entire Allen family after this tragic loss.