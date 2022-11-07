‘Yellowstone’ Declares Coors Banquet the Official Beer of Season 5

The wildly popular modern western drama series Yellowstone is just days away from its fifth season premiere. And just ahead of the long-awaited premiere, the Taylor Sheridan-created series has named Coors Banquet as the “official” beer of its fifth season.

It’s a fun addition to the excitement surrounding the November 13 premiere of Yellowstone’s latest season. However, the Coors Banquet beer isn’t new to the series. The very familiar stubby bottles unique to the beer brand and the bottle’s yellow jackets have been appearing in the series since Yellowstone’s first season back in 2018. Additionally, the 150-year-old beer brand has made appearances in other popular shows such as Stranger Things or Cobra Kai.

One Lucky Yellowstone Fan Will Get The Chance To Live Like A Dutton

This partnership between Coors Banquet and Yellowstone isn’t the only big news coming from the brands as season five gets underway this month. One lucky fan has the chance to enter for a chance to win the Live Like A Dutton sweepstakes.

This sweepstake is in partnership with the show’s official beer Coors Banquet as the company will be sending one winner and three friends on a trip to a Montana ranch. The winner’s expense-paid experience includes a variety of ranch experiences such as horseback riding, roping, and – of course – family-style dinners complete with our favorite Yellowstone beer!

Also, every rancher needs the gear to become a true rancher. So, the winners of this contest will be receiving all the gear with the beer. This is courtesy of the popular western-wear company, Seager.

The Popular Series Creates A “Natural Extension” Enhancing The Experience Through Various Partnerships

According to Dario Spina who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of Paramount Brand Studios this is one of many similar situations fans of the popular Paramount + series have experienced along these lines. In fact, some of the partnerships similar to this one have felt like a “natural extension” over the seasons, Spina notes.

“Creating immersive experiences for brands that feel like a natural extension to the show is an amazing way to enhance the power of storytelling for our partners,” Spina explains.

“We’re thrilled to bring together Yellowstone and Coors Banquet through this full circle partnership,” he relates. Spina added that this is a partnership that “will further elevate our connections to our mutual fans.”

This is also not the first collaboration for the show’s fifth season, specifically. The series has also announced a collaboration with Lucky Brand just last month. This collaboration created a unique collection of “embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more.” Proceeds raised through the partnership will go to the Compton Cowboys. The Compton Cowboys is a group from Compton that uses horseback riding as well as equestrian culture to spread positive influence in their community.