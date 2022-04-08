‘Yellowstone’: Director Michael Bay Reveals Reasons He Wants to Direct an Episode

Director and producer Michael Bay may be known for his action movies, but what could he do if he directed an episode of “Yellowstone?”

“Yellowstone” borders on action, with the conflicts the ranch hands and Duttons get into over the course of four seasons. The show also definitely focuses on family though, and the Western lifestyle. But if you asked Michael Bay to direct an episode of the hit Taylor Sheridan show, he would say yes in a heartbeat.

Michael Bay discussed the idea during a panel talk earlier this week. Collider attended the event and caught an interesting exchange between Bay and a fan. The fan asked what action movies he’s been into recently, or anything else he’s “obsessed” with.

“Can we talk about a TV show? Yellowstone. I really like Yellowstone,” Michael Bay said at the panel.

The other person on stage with Bay asked if he would say yes if Taylor Sheridan or Paramount asked him to direct an episode.

“You know, like I said, I would not wanna do Star Wars 5 because as we discussed, the greatest and toughest thing for a director to do is to create the world,” Bay explained. “And I like creating the world. But [Yellowstone] might be fun. The horses, the sets and hats, the beautiful landscape. It would be fun. It’s a fun show.”

You heard it here first, folks. If Sheridan and the “Yellowstone” crew want a different directorial take, they just have to look to Michael Bay.

What Has Michael Bay Worked on Similar to ‘Yellowstone?’

Michael Bay started out his directing career by directing music videos, working with the likes of Donny Osmond, Tyler Collins, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, and Meat Loaf. His first feature-length film came in 1995 when he directed “Bad Boys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Since then, Michael Bay has focused almost exclusively on action films. He directed movies like “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” 13 Hours,” “and 6 Underground.” And of course, Bay’s biggest directing credit to date is the five”Transformers” movies.

None of those really scream “Yellowstone,” but there’s no doubt that Michael Bay could bring a different quality to an episode of the show. He’ll raise the stakes, push the boundaries of the action, and definitely make a splash on the screen.

If you’re looking for more of Bay’s work, check out the films he’s produced as well. Bay had a hand in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Friday the 13th,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Pain & Gain,” and “The Purge.”

When it comes to television, Michael Bay has previously worked on shows like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon Prime. Plus “Black Sails,” a pirate show you can watch on the Starz streaming service.