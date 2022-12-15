‘Yellowstone’ Drops Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Spice Up Your Holiday Party

Few things are better this time of year than the requisite “ugly” holiday sweater. However, our favorite neo-western drama series, Yellowstone has made this holiday tradition even better. How could this Christmas tradition get better? Well, a Yellowstone-themed ugly Christmas sweater would certainly do the trick. Thankfully, the series has just dropped the very first Yellowstone-themed ugly Christmas sweater. And, we need to own it…immediately.

Yellowstone Is Making “Ugly Look Good” With These Perfectly Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Finding the perfect ugly Christmas sweater to wear to our holiday parties can be hard. There are so many options to choose from. Yellowstone, however, is making this choice very easy for us, creating the Yellowstone ugly Christmas sweater.

The post shows that there are two styles fans can pick from. One features a darker background and the Yellowstone Ranch brand (yes, that brand). The other features a lighter color tone and features a running horse.

The unique ugly Christmas sweater costs just $49.99. And, some orders through this site could qualify for Shop Pay which allows the customer to pay for their order over four interest-free installments.

One drawback to this new wardrobe piece is that we won’t be able to catch a brand new Yellowstone episode while wearing the ugly Christmas sweater on the actual holiday. As Paramount confirmed to Outsider, there will be no new episode for the show’s fifth season on Christmas day. However, the execs note, we could spend New Years with the Duttons!

The New Year Brings An End To The First Part Of Yellowstone’s Season Five

Fans of the popular Paramount drama series will see the show return on New Year’s day. A welcome return after the show’s brief hiatus over Christmas day. This, however, ushers in a small break for fans as the episode scheduled to air on 1/1/23 is the season five mid-season finale.

“Please note, there will be a dark week on 12/25,” Paramount representatives note in an update recently sent our way.

“With the mid-season finale airing on 1/1/23,” the statement concludes. Of course, there is still one more new episode before the Christmas hiatus. Sunday, December 8 will be season five’s seventh episode.