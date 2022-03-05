‘Yellowstone’: Explaining One of Beth Dutton’s Confusing Flip Flops on Jamie

The Duttons are complicated figures. Beth Dutton is one of the most complicated on the program, too. One theme throughout the first few seasons of the program has been that you never know really know where Taylor Sheridan and company are going to take a character. One of those folks is Jamie. Some “Yellowstone” fans on Reddit cannot understand Beth Dutton’s confusing flip-flops on Jamie.

The user on Reddit wrote, “She tells her father Jamie has to be AG and that his selfishness works in favor for the family and the ranch, and then she’s like “you can’t trust Jamie to do this work.” Like what the f is her end game? I know why she hates Jamie but she just creates chaos without helping anything then presents herself as the only capable Dutton child who actually helps. Am I wrong in this?” Her actions don’t align with what she thinks of Jamie. She is a complicated figure to be sure, but for some fans, they can never see to understand why she jumps back and forth like that.

Another user answered, “She knows Jamie wants to be free of John, so she suggests a position that places him firmly where John needs him most. So john will keep his thumb on Jamie. It is continuing to torture him. He’ll get a taste of the public approval of the Dutton name in the political arena and then he’ll be their puppet while in office. Jamie will love it and hate it all at the same time.”

Beth is thinking ahead and still wants Jamie to suffer, but she perhaps wants John and company still involved in the process. It is a tough situation for Jamie to find herself in, which is what Beth wants. Jamie to be uncomfortable and another potential asset for the Duttons even if her personal feelings conflict with her actions.

Kelly Reilly on Beth Dutton And Jamie in “Yellowstone”

Reilly on the program has been a fan-favorite character for a multitude of reasons. She plays a character in Beth Dutton that is extremely different. She’s a number of things, and she’s complicated as we see with Jamie.

Kelly Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, told Esquire, “In a way, we get to live out this fantasy with Beth because she says and does things that we would never dream or dare to do because you’re sane, hopefully more socially functional human beings and actually you’re a real person, Beth is fictional, right? We have artistic license. Beth has nine lives. She’s a cockroach. She should never have survived that bomb. She’s like a little superhero without the cape; she’s just never going to die until she’s probably an old lady, hopefully peacefully.”

You can watch “Yellowstone” and characters like Beth Dutton and Jamie on AMC and Paramount+.