‘Yellowstone’ Fan Slams Show for ‘Blatant Discrimination’ Against Deaf Viewers

A Yellowstone fan has come out with some sharp criticism toward the series and its “blatant discrimination” against deaf viewers. This fan apparently lives in the United Kingdom and is looking for a better way to solve this matter. Obviously, the fan wishes that there were closed captions when the show actually airs on Paramount+ U.K.

#YellowstoneTV Can anything be done about Paramount+ U.K. who show "Yellowstone" without closed captions? Such awful and blatant discrimination is very hard and hurtful on deaf and hard of hearing viewers who pay for the channel and then have to buy the DVDs. So wrong in 2022! — eht.eht.eht. (@eht1eht1eht) November 20, 2022

At this time, there has been no comment from the Paramount Network or Yellowstone producers regarding this matter.

The Taylor Sheridan show just started Season 5 and things are off and running at a fast pace.

This is a developing story…