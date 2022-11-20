‘Yellowstone’ Fan Slams Show for ‘Blatant Discrimination’ Against Deaf Viewers

A Yellowstone fan has come out with some sharp criticism toward the series and its “blatant discrimination” against deaf viewers. This fan apparently lives in the United Kingdom and is looking for a better way to solve this matter. Obviously, the fan wishes that there were closed captions when the show actually airs on Paramount+ U.K.
At this time, there has been no comment from the Paramount Network or Yellowstone producers regarding this matter.
The Taylor Sheridan show just started Season 5 and things are off and running at a fast pace.
This is a developing story…